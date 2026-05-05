2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags™ Featuring Innovation in California on Sale May 12

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags featuring innovation in California will be available for purchase from the United States Mint (Mint) on Tuesday, May 12 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. Captured in a moment of reflection, his posture and expression reflect how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself.

"I'm pleased to celebrate the release of the California American Innovation $1 Coin," said Mint Director Paul Hollis. "Steve Jobs was a remarkable innovator and transformed how the world connects and communicates. Through this coin, the Mint honors his incredible work and recognizes his importance to both California and the United States.”

“The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Steve Jobs embodied the best of California, creating the future we all know today. His tenacity and fearless pursuit of the California Dream made so many American dreams possible,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “May we all attempt to fill his shoes as we seek our own California Dreams.”

The rolls and bags product options for the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin rolls and bags featuring California include:

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26GBC)

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code 26GBG)

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26GRC)

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code 26GRG)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household. Orders for the rolls are also limited to 10 per household.

The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” Each annual obverse design also includes a unique privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. In 2026, the privy mark will also incorporate a Liberty Bell with the inscription “250” to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding. The edge-incused inscriptions are “2026,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Customers are encouraged to sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for these products, enroll in the Product Subscription Program (subscription code RH) for future releases, or view additional American Innovation® $1 Coin Program products.

Authorized by Public Law 115-197, this multi-year series that began in 2018 honors American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups by issuing $1 coins with designs emblematic of innovation in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the office of the Governor or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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