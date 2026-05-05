Three Delinea Leaders Recognized on CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security control plane that secures access across human, machine, and AI identities, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Kara Trovato, Vice President of Channel Sales, Kim Brault, Senior Manager of Global Alliances, and Jennifer Turner, Global Alliances Manager, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

Trovato, Brault, and Turner were recognized for their leadership in advancing Delinea’s partner strategy and expanding the company’s impact across the IT channel ecosystem. Over the past year, Trovato has helped deepen and broaden Delinea’s partner relationships, while Brault and Turner have strengthened strategic alliances with key partners including IBM and Microsoft. This year’s recognition marks Trovato’s eighth appearance on the list, Brault’s third, and Turner’s second.

“We’re proud to see Kara, Kim, and Jennifer recognized once again for their leadership and impact,” said Chris Kelly, President at Delinea. “They are the pillars of our partner team, and their commitment to success has helped strengthen and evolve our program, creating greater value for our partners and their customers while supporting Delinea’s continued growth.”

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

To learn more about Delinea’s Partner Program, visit: https://delinea.com/partners

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane enterprises trust to secure access across human, machine, and AI identities in on-prem, multi-cloud, and dynamic environments. Built for the AI era, Delinea continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least-privilege access in real time through just-in-time runtime authorization. By replacing static privileges with contextual, policy-based access decisions, Delinea helps organizations reduce risk, simplify governance, and move toward Zero Standing Privilege. Easy to deploy and built to scale, Delinea enables security teams to maintain control without slowing down the business, with deployment in weeks, not months, up to 90% fewer resources required, and 99.995% uptime. Learn more at Delinea.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

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