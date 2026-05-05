CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Pump-and-Dump Timeline: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 21, 2025: Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) prices its IPO at $4.00 per share, raising $5.75 million. May 16, 2025: Management touts a "transformative year" and projects strong growth. June 17, 2025: The Company announces $9 million in new contracts. July 10, 2025: CIGL shares crash 80% in a single session. Between these dates, the lawsuit contends, a fraudulent stock promotion scheme allegedly inflated CIGL from $4.00 to $31.06 before wiping out over $29 per share in investor value.

Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Investors who purchased CIGL securities between April 21, 2025, and July 14, 2025, lost as much as $29.06 per share as the stock collapsed from its peak of $31.06 to approximately $2.00, a decline exceeding 90%. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 18, 2026.

April 21, 2025: The IPO Launch

Concorde priced 1,250,000 Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 each, a float representing less than 3% of total outstanding equity. The securities action alleges the Offering Documents failed to disclose that this unusually small float and concentrated insider control created elevated susceptibility to coordinated social media promotion schemes.

May 16, 2025: Annual Results and Growth Projections

The Company issued a press release reporting stable revenues of approximately $10.5 million for 2024 and a gross profit margin improvement to 34.5%. As claimed in the filing, this announcement omitted any reference to irregular trading patterns or social media campaigns already circulating around CIGL shares, even as the stock price had begun climbing well beyond any fundamental justification.

June 17, 2025: New Contract Announcements

Concorde announced $9 million in new multi-year contracts secured from January through May 2025. As detailed in the action, this positive business development coincided with an accelerating price surge driven not by fundamentals but by impersonators posing as financial advisors in online forums and chat groups.

June 27, 2025: Investor Presentation Filed

The Company filed a Form 6-K containing an investor presentation intended for use in conferences and meetings with investors, shareholders, and analysts. The lawsuit chronicles that no cautionary language regarding abnormal trading activity or promotion-based manipulation risk accompanied this filing.

July 10, 2025: The Collapse

CIGL shares crashed approximately 80% in a single trading session, falling from $31.06 to $5.66. The complaint recounts that the collapse marked the culmination of an alleged pump-and-dump scheme, as artificially inflated prices rapidly unwound once promotional activity ceased.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

April 21, 2025: IPO prospectus allegedly omitted known manipulation risks associated with low-float, insider-controlled offering structures

May 16, 2025: Annual results press release allegedly failed to address observable irregular trading activity in CIGL shares

June 17, 2025: Contract announcement allegedly continued to tout growth while omitting that the stock surge lacked fundamental support

June 27, 2025: Investor presentation allegedly contained no warnings about social media promotion campaigns targeting CIGL

July 10, 2025: Stock crashed 80%, allegedly revealing the artificial nature of the preceding price inflation

Post-July 10: Shares continued declining to approximately $2.00, a total loss exceeding 90% from peak

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises serious questions about whether investors were kept informed as warning signs accumulated during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 18, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171