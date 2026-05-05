BNP Paribas SA: 2026 MREL Requirements notification





2026 MREL REQUIREMENTS NOTIFICATION

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 5 May 2026

The BNP Paribas Group has received the notification by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), implementing the decision of the Single Resolution Board, of the updated Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirements applicable from this date.

The total MREL requirement applicable now amounts to 22.32% to which the CBR1 must be added, of the Group’s RWA and 5.91% of the Group’s leverage exposures.

As regards the subordination constraint, the requirement applicable for the BNP Paribas Group is respectively 13.50% to which the CBR1 must be added, of Group’s RWA and 5.63% of the Group’s leverage exposures.

As at 31 March 2026, the BNP Paribas Group is well above the updated MREL requirements with a total MREL ratio of 29.7% based on Group’s RWA and a Group subordinated MREL ratio of 26.6% on the same basis. These ratios were respectively 8.7% and 7.8% of Group’s leverage exposures as at 31 March 2026.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and territories with more than 180,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group’s activities are structured by three operating divisions: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services covering commercial & personal banking entities and specialised businesses; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, a bridge between corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group accompanies all its clients (individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and insurance. The Group has a historic footprint in four eurozone markets: France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas implements a Social and Environmental Responsibility approach across all its activities, enabling it to contribute to building a sustainable future while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Hacina Habchi – hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com – +33 7 61 97 65 20

1 Combined Buffer Requirement of 4.87% as at 31 March 2026

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