Air Canada Releases Commemorative Video Guided by Indigenous Voices to Honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Peoples

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of Red Dress Day in Canada, Air Canada is marking the day by sharing a video created to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit peoples (MMIWG2S+).





The video, “Spirit Woman” forms part of Air Canada’s ongoing commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and amplifying Indigenous voices, and was released on Air Canada’s website, social media, communications channels and to its global audience via its inflight entertainment system.

“Air Canada’s path to Truth and Reconciliation focuses on raising awareness and fostering meaningful action to support Indigenous communities across the country,” said Jim Sa’ke’j Hemsworth, Partner, Indigenous Relations & Reconciliation at Air Canada. “We recognize that reconciliation is an ongoing journey. By creating this campaign and sharing this message through our global reach, we hope to honour the voices of Indigenous Peoples with care and respect, while inviting audiences to learn about the national crisis of MMIWG2S+, its history and ongoing impact.”

This video was directed by Apollonia Productions, founded by award-winning Indigenous filmmaker Apolla Echino (a Member of the Métis Nation of Alberta, Canada) and features contributions from Indigenous creators, including Cambria Harris, daughter of the late Morgan Harris, MMIWG2S+ advocate and Jaime Black, artist, author, founder of the REDress Project, whose work has played a significant role in bringing visibility to the lives and stories of Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit peoples who have been taken or lost. Their perspectives help ground the project in authenticity, remembrance, and community-led expression.

While the REDress Project is acknowledged for its cultural impact, the focus of this initiative remains centred on the broader message: that awareness is a meaningful step toward healing, reconciliation, and a more equitable future.

Air Canada recognizes that Reconciliation is a journey, and is committed to learning, consulting and fostering respectful relationships. With a network that crosses many treaty lands as well as unceded and traditional territories of Indigenous nations and governments on Turtle Island (North America), Air Canada recognizes the ancestral and traditional lands of the Indigenous Peoples it operates on and flies over. Air Canada believes that awareness and education can spark understanding, empathy, and action. With this campaign, the airline hopes to deepen national and global understanding of the challenges faced by Indigenous communities and inspire people to support reconciliation efforts in meaningful ways.

To learn more about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit peoples (MMIWG2S+), visit: https://www.mmiwg-ffada.ca/

To learn more about the Redress Project: https://www.jaimeblackartist.com/exhibitions/.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44198c22-28ae-4c72-8a77-9623eb794e1f