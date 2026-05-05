PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 5 May 2026

VELCAN HOLDINGS: ANNUAL RESULTS 2025 - CORRIGENDUM

Velcan Holdings published on 4th of May 2026 its annual results 2025. The press release contained a typographical mistake, wrongly mentioning a NAV of Eur 139.3m instead of Eur 136.3, under the first paragraph of the page 2. Such paragraph should be read as follows:

The company continued to manage its diversified securities portfolio in 2025. The allocation strategy of the financial assets proved profitable in 2025 resulting in an increase of the NAV, standing at EUR 136.3m as of the 31/12/2025 (+1% as compared to 2024).

The annual report 2025 available on the company’s website, which contained the same typographical error, has been corrected.

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Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



About Velcan:

Velcan Holdings is an investment holding company founded in 2005, managing a global portfolio of participations and investments.

The company was launched more than 15 years ago by its reference shareholder LHP SA, owned by Velcan Holdings’ management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the unregulated Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803). Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast of the concerned year. Reader’s attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering (“offre au public”) nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.

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