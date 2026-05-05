VALNEVA: Declaration of shares and voting rights - Status as of April 30, 2026 taking into account interim information as at May 5, 2026

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VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Status as of April 30, 2026

taking into account interim information as at May 5, 2026
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Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: May 5, 2026

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

189,771,237

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		204,361,428 

 

Double voting rights granted on 1,749 ordinary shares

 

 

 

Creation of 15,893,817 ordinary shares upon Reserved Offering

 

 		Between April 5 and April 29, 2026

 

 

Decision to issue shares under the Reserved Offering on April 29, 2026
Settlement and delivery took place on May 5, 2026		204,237,106

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* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2026_05_05 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS April 30, 2026 EN_GN
GlobeNewswire

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