VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Status as of April 30, 2026

taking into account interim information as at May 5, 2026

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Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: May 5, 2026

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



189,771,237



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 204,361,428







Double voting rights granted on 1,749 ordinary shares















Creation of 15,893,817 ordinary shares upon Reserved Offering







Between April 5 and April 29, 2026











Decision to issue shares under the Reserved Offering on April 29, 2026

Settlement and delivery took place on May 5, 2026 204,237,106

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* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

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