Bluebolt Outdoor Scales Sustainable Campus Infrastructure with Strategic Arizona Rollout

PHOENIX, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a year of record growth in the California higher education market, Bluebolt Outdoor has officially expanded its footprint into Arizona. The company today announced completed installations at Northern Arizona University, Yavapai College, and Arizona Christian University.

The move into Arizona represents a key strategic shift for Bluebolt Outdoor as it scales its off-grid charging solutions across the Southwest. Each campus now features multiple solar-powered benches that offer students a functional, eco-friendly place to gather and charge devices.





Bluebolt Outdoor’s solar powered charging benches installed on campus at Northern Arizona University and Arizona Christian University.

“Arizona is a vital market for us, and these first three installations are just the beginning,” said Evan Seigerman, Managing Partner at Bluebolt Outdoor. “Our goal is to empower campuses to embrace clean energy initiatives while providing a platform for advertisers to reach engaged audiences in a meaningful, mission-aligned way.”

About Bluebolt Outdoor

Bluebolt Outdoor provides solar-powered outdoor charging benches for college and university campuses nationwide. Through partnerships with a growing network of institutions, Bluebolt Outdoor offers advertisers scalable access to engaged student audiences across campus environments.

Bluebolt Outdoor is a division of Blue Outdoor LLC , an out-of-home media company focused on retail and place-based advertising, with a national portfolio of high-impact media solutions connecting brands with consumers in real-world environments.

About Northern Arizona University

Founded in 1899, Northern Arizona University (NAU) is a high-research, student-centric public institution headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona. Serving more than 25,000 students across its scenic desert campuses and online programs, NAU is dedicated to “Elevating Excellence” through a commitment to academic rigor, social impact, and economic mobility.

As a leader in environmental science, forestry, and sustainable stewardship, NAU consistently ranks among the nation's top institutions for sustainability and green initiatives. The university is recognized for its inclusive culture and its mission to provide accessible, high-quality education that prepares graduates to lead and serve in a global economy. NAU's “Lumberjack” community is defined by a spirit of discovery, innovation, and a deep connection to the unique natural landscape of the Colorado Plateau. For more information, visit nau.edu .

About Yavapai College

Yavapai College is a premier community college serving Yavapai County, Arizona, since 1965. The college operates seven campuses and centers throughout the county, and offers over 100 degrees and certificates, including six innovative baccalaureate programs. A key economic driver for the region, Yavapai College is dedicated to transforming lives and strengthening the local economy through high-quality, accessible education and a commitment to student success. For more information, visit www.yc.edu .

About Arizona Christian University

Located in Glendale, Arizona, Arizona Christian University (ACU) is a private, non-profit, Christian university that provides a biblically integrated liberal arts education. ACU is dedicated to equipping graduates to serve as leaders of influence and excellence in all aspects of life. With record-breaking enrollment and a commitment to academic rigor and spiritual formation, the University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to transform culture with the truth. Learn more at www.arizonachristian.edu .

For more information, visit: https://blueboltoutdoor.com/

Media Contact:

Joe Retaleato

Email: joe.retaleato@blueboltoutdoor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e33c47d-1048-4b1d-a027-d8e6aef6f7d8