OMVIC Releases 2025 Annual Report Highlighting Strong Consumer Protection Results

Toronto, ON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) is pleased to share that its 2025 Annual Report has been published, highlighting a year of progress in protecting consumers and supporting registrant professionalism.





Key highlights from 2025 Annual Report include:





OMVIC more than doubled its proposals to revoke, refuse, or suspend registrations, rising from 34 in 2024 to 79 in 2025. This total included 26 immediate temporary suspension orders in 2025 up from the 3 temporary suspensions issued in 2024.

This total included 26 immediate temporary suspension orders in 2025 up from the 3 temporary suspensions issued in 2024. A total of 2,332 charges were laid against dealers, salespersons, and unregistered (illegal) sellers, also known as curbsiders, resulting in $1.9 million in fines under the Provincial Offences Act.

were laid against dealers, salespersons, and unregistered (illegal) sellers, also known as curbsiders, resulting in under the Provincial Offences Act. $825,552 was returned to consumers through dealer compensation or refunds.

was returned to consumers through dealer compensation or refunds. $1.5 million in consumer claims paid from the Motor Vehicle Dealers Compensation Fund.

in consumer claims paid from the Motor Vehicle Dealers Compensation Fund. The number of mystery shops conducted increased by 25% across the province.





“These results show the real impact of OMVIC’s work; from returning $1.5 million to consumers to holding over 2,300 offenders accountable,” said Maureen Harquail, CEO and Registrar of OMVIC. “Through strong enforcement, education, and improved service delivery, we remain focused on protecting consumers and supporting a fair, transparent, and accountable motor vehicle marketplace.”





Expanding access to information

In addition to the full Annual Report, available on OMVIC’s website, key highlights from 2025 are also available in a dynamic online experience, enabling the organization to reach a broader audience with information about its enforcement activities and the services it offers.





About OMVIC

OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council) is Ontario’s regulator of motor vehicle sales. OMVIC administers and enforces the Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2002 and works to protect consumers, support fair motor vehicle sales industry practices, and ensure registrant compliance across the province.