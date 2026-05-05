24 Hour Hockey Marathon Brings National Charity Series to Ohio, Uniting Adult Hockey Players for Pediatric Cancer Families

Oxford, OH, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LivSports 24 Hour Hockey Marathon is coming to Miami University's Goggin Ice Center in Oxford, Ohio on June 6-7, 2026. The event is part of a rapidly growing national charity series dedicated to supporting families facing pediatric cancer. Registration is currently open for adult hockey players ready to take on the challenge.

Event Details:

What: LivSports 24 Hour Hockey Marathon (Ohio Stop)

Where: Goggin Ice Center at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

When: June 6 - 7, 2026 (12:00 PM – 12:00 PM)

Who: 100+ hockey players 18+ and of all abilities

Players can learn more or register at: https://www.livfreetoday.org/24hourhockey

This one-of-a-kind event brings together approximately 100 adult hockey players to compete in a continuous 24-hour game. At its core, the event’s mission and impact is far bigger than hockey. Each player commits to raising funds that directly support pediatric cancer families, helping provide moments of hope, relief, and joy during a family’s most difficult battle.

The Ohio event marks an exciting first for the LivSports 24 Hour Hockey Marathon series — the inclusion of a dedicated sled hockey division. Sled hockey players from organizations across the region, organized in partnership with the Cincinnati Ice Breakers Sled Hockey program, will compete in their own division within the 24-hour game alongside their stand-up hockey counterparts. The addition reflects LivFree's commitment to building an inclusive hockey community united around a single mission — supporting families facing pediatric cancer.

After a successful launch in Connecticut in 2025, LivFree expanded the 24 Hour Marathons into a nationwide 7-stop series for 2026. Players across the 2025-26 marathons have already raised more than $495,000 for pediatric cancer families — and with each new city, that impact continues to grow.

"This is about showing up for families facing pediatric cancer in a real and tangible way," said Jim McCaffrey, Chief Inspiration Officer of LivFree. "As we expand into Ohio, we're not just hosting an event — we're building a community around these families and making sure they feel supported."

Participants consistently describe the experience as something far beyond a game—highlighting the rare sense of camaraderie, purpose, and connection it creates.

“I cannot express the feeling of joy and purpose participating in this event… such a little sacrifice for a need much greater than mine.”— Chris Hand, Michigan player

“I drove home from the event with a big smile on my face. I didn’t really know what to expect going into it—I was honestly a little nervous—but once you’re in it, it’s just an incredible experience. I haven’t been able to stop talking about it since. I’ve already been telling people across my network, if this comes near you, you should do it. It’s kind of like getting a tattoo—you immediately want to do another one.”— Chris, Connecticut player

Players are immersed in a high-level experience—competing in elite facilities, receiving top-tier gear, and being treated like professionals—while uniting around a shared purpose: making a difference for families who need it most.

About LivFree – LivFree is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing moments of hope and joy for children and families facing pediatric cancer. Through special experiences, events, and special family time, LivFree helps families reclaim joyful moments during one of the most challenging times of their lives. LivFree was founded in 2016 and serves families nationwide.

The organization’s LivSports initiative brings athletes and sports communities together to create impact through events that raise awareness, funding, and encouragement for pediatric cancer families.

For more information, visit: www.LivFreeToday.org

Contact Info



Eileen Buleza

eileen@livfreetoday.org

+1 860-874-1440

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