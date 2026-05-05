Lawyer.com wins Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards at 24th Annual American Business Awards

BASKING RIDGE, N.J, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawyer.com, the premier online legal marketplace has been recognized with two Stevie® Awards at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, earning Silver in the Conferences & Meetings – Summit category and Bronze for Achievement in Thought Leadership.

Both honors recognize the Lawyer Growth Summit 2024/2025, Lawyer.com’s annual event designed to bring together the most ambitious law firm owners, operators, and growth partners shaping the future of the legal industry.

While widely known as a leading online legal directory connecting consumers with attorneys, Lawyer.com has evolved far beyond its origins, emerging as a full-scale growth platform powering modern law firms.

At its core, Lawyer.com operates as:

A Legal Matching Platform

Generating and distributing millions of referrals annually, Lawyer.com connects consumers with qualified attorneys based on practice area, geography, and case type—at scale across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

A Growth Engine for Law Firms

Beyond referrals, the platform delivers tools and services that directly impact client acquisition, conversion, and operational efficiency. Working with hundreds of thousands of attorneys, Lawyer.com enables firms—particularly high-volume, B2C practices like personal injury and family law—to scale revenue predictably.



Central to that growth is LawyerLine, the company’s elite, human-in-the-loop intake service. Designed to increase conversion rates, reduce lead waste, and maximize ROI across the full case lifecycle, LawyerLine reflects a core philosophy:



Intake isn’t just call handling—it’s a firm’s revenue engine.



Backed by millions of recorded intake minutes and continuous performance analysis, Lawyer.com provides law firms with actionable insights, including intake audits and scoring to help identify gaps and unlock growth.



A Legal Technology Innovator

Under CEO Colleen Joyce’s leadership, Lawyer.com has expanded into advanced AI-powered solutions, including tools like Intake AI, Warm Transfer, Autoconnect, and AI Sales—creating a hybrid model that blends automation with high-touch human interaction to optimize every stage of the client journey.



A Community of Growth

Beyond technology, Lawyer.com has cultivated a curated ecosystem of attorneys, operators, and strategic partners. Through events like the Lawyer Growth Summit, the company brings together industry leaders to share proven strategies across marketing, intake, and business operations—bridging the gap between legal services and modern consumer expectations.



“The Lawyer Growth Summit was built to deliver real, actionable growth strategies for law firm owners,” said Colleen Joyce, CEO of Lawyer.com. “We’ve built a room for attorneys and industry leaders to transparently discuss what isn’t working. Then implement the strategies that actually move the needle. That level of honesty and execution drives real change in their businesses and across the legal industry, and this recognition reflects that."

Unlike traditional legal conferences, the Lawyer Growth Summit prioritizes meaningful connection over transactional exposure. Its curated format integrates sponsors and partners directly into the experience, fostering deeper relationships and long-term strategic alignment. From the overall attendee journey to the programming, strategy, and execution, every detail is intentionally designed, delivering a level of experience, precision, and impact that is unmatched in the legal events space.

The dual recognition includes:

Silver Stevie® Award: Lawyer Growth Summit 2024/2025, Powered by Lawyer.com (Conferences & Meetings – Summit)

Lawyer Growth Summit 2024/2025, Powered by Lawyer.com (Conferences & Meetings – Summit) Bronze Stevie® Award: Lawyer Growth Summit 2024/2025 – Thought Leadership Achievement

Lawyer.com and team, including VP of Marketing, Kristen Smith and Co-Founder of the Summit and Head of Strategy behind its execution and growth, Ashley Muzzillo will be honored at the American Business Awards® banquet in New York on Tuesday, June 9.

The next edition of the Summit, themed “Nothing But Growth,” will take place July 15–17, 2026, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, featuring sessions on AI, client acquisition, intake optimization, and scalable law firm strategy for forward-thinking legal leaders.



For more information, visit lawyer.com .

About Lawyer.com

Lawyer.com is the leading online legal marketplace and a recognized innovator in legal technology, and law firm growth strategy. More than a directory, it is a comprehensive platform that combines high-volume referrals, AI-powered tools, and human-driven intake services to help law firms increase revenue and improve client experience.

Through solutions like LawyerLine and its suite of AI technologies, Lawyer.com optimizes the full client journey, from first contact to retained case, while providing firms with the data and insights needed to scale strategically. Under CEO Colleen Joyce, the company continues to position itself as a central connector in the legal ecosystem, building a powerful network of attorneys, partners, and technologies that are redefining how law firms grow.

