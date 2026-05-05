Many North Carolinians Want to Foster – But Myths Are Holding Them Back

Greensboro, NC, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National Foster Care Awareness Month, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is shining a light on a critical contradiction facing the state: North Carolinians want to foster—but too often, confusion and misinformation stop them before they ever begin.

Today, nearly 11,000 children are in foster care across North Carolina, yet the state has licensed foster homes for only about half that number. Compounding the challenge, North Carolina has experienced a 17.5% decline in licensed foster homes since 2021, according to data from Foster Care Capacity, drastically reducing the number of safe, stable, local placement options for children who need them most.

“We have children who need families and families who want to help, but too often these connections are not being made,” says Shannon Enoch, executive director of programs at CHS. “That gap is often driven by confusion, misinformation, or the belief that fostering is out of reach. But the reality is that many families already have what it takes to get started.”

According to CHS’s Understanding Motivators & Barriers to Foster Parenting white paper, 74% of surveyed North Carolinians say fostering could be a possibility, and nearly 4 in 10 express direct interest in becoming foster parents. Notably, 45% have no prior connection to the foster care system, revealing a significant, untapped population of potential families who could pursue licensing if they receive clear, accurate information and support.

“There is not a lack of compassion in North Carolina,” said Enoch. “There is a lack of clarity. Many people rule themselves out before they ever ask a question, often based on myths that simply are not true.”

Myths Are the Biggest Barrier, Not Willingness

CHS research found that misconceptions, not motivation, are the primary reasons people do not pursue foster parenting. Among the most common myths preventing families from moving forward:

You must be wealthy to foster

Only married couples or homeowners are eligible

Foster parents must be stay-at-home caregivers

The licensing process is too complicated or intimidating to manage

Financial concerns are the dominant “gatekeeper,” with 70% of respondents saying fostering would feel realistic once their finances or careers felt more stable, largely due to uncertainty about available support and stipends, not a lack of interest.

To help address these barriers, CHS launched Real Families, Real Impact, a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative that shares honest stories from foster families and provides a clearer picture of what fostering looks like. The effort also includes Foster Care Unfiltered, a podcast that answers common questions, addresses fears head-on, and offers real perspectives on foster parenting.

“Fostering is not about being perfect,” Enoch said. “It is about being willing and knowing you will not be doing it alone. When families understand what support really looks like, they are far more likely to take the next step.”

National Foster Care Awareness Month is both a time to honor foster families already serving, and an invitation to others who may be closer to fostering than they realize. CHS’s research makes one finding unmistakably clear: North Carolina does not have an interest problem – it has an information problem.

CHS is closing the information gap by dispelling common myths, sharing the realities of fostering, and providing guidance and support that potential foster families need to take the next step. This work is reflected in initiatives like Real Families, Real Impact and Foster Care Unfiltered, which bring real foster parent experience to life while offering a transparent look at the fostering journey.

Together, these efforts strengthen North Carolina’s capacity to recruit and support foster families, helping reverse the decline in available homes while ensuring more children have access to safe, stable, and supportive families.

To learn more about these efforts, visit CHSNC.org.

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About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

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