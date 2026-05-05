Tampa Investor Joel Schachter Announces Long-Term Revitalization Strategy for Sebring International Golf Resort





New ownership vision focuses on operational stability, property improvements, and long-term stewardship

SEBRING, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joel Schachter , owner of Sebring International Golf Resort (SIGR), today announced a revitalization strategy for the Spring Lake-based property, positioning the resort as both a community asset and a long-term investment focused on operational stability, property improvements, and sustainable growth. The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for golf-oriented residential communities across Florida, many of which face difficult decisions about viability, ownership structure, and land use as economic pressures mount.

Located within the Spring Lake community near Sebring, Florida, Sebring International Golf Resort spans hundreds of acres and serves as a central amenity for one of the region’s largest golf-oriented residential communities. The strategy comes following Schachter’s transition into active ownership and operational oversight in 2025 after several years of involvement with the property as a lender and investor.

“It has become clear that the market’s preferred use for this property is not a golf course,” said Jeff Clapacs of Commercial Partners Realty. “I field these calls every week, and the interest is not coming from golf operators. The question from Spring Lake is whether the community is going to be the one who decides what happens here, or whether that decision gets made for them.”

Schachter was first introduced to the resort in 2021 through a financing opportunity involving the property’s previous owners. After initially stepping in to prevent a foreclosure that would have closed the course entirely, he became increasingly involved as operational challenges, deferred maintenance, and ownership instability continued to impact the property and the Spring Lake community as a whole. The resort’s history reflects a pattern seen across the broader golf industry: properties that generate strong community value but face persistent challenges sustaining the economics required to maintain them.

Under Schachter’s leadership, Sebring International Golf Resort has focused on overhauling operations, vastly improving course conditions, strengthening staffing, and restoring resident confidence in the viability of the property.

The revitalization strategy has included continued investment into golf operations, property enhancements, infrastructure improvements, technology upgrades, and community engagement. Schachter also implemented a more localized operating structure, including advisory participation from local residents and operational restructuring aimed at improving consistency and accountability. That work has been focused on demonstrating that the property can reach operational sustainability, a threshold that challenged every prior ownership group.

The Spring Lake community, originally developed in the 1970s by the Westinghouse Corporation, has seen ownership change hands roughly every 2.5 years over the past decade. According to recent resident survey data, more than 90% of residents view the golf resort as a key contributor to neighborhood identity, quality of life, and property value, underscoring the importance of long-term stability for the property.

Schachter’s approach has emphasized stewardship rather than short-term repositioning. Having stabilized the property after years of instability under prior ownership, his focus has shifted from stabilization, now largely achieved, toward identifying the ownership and operational structure best positioned to carry the property forward over the next decade.

“Our focus has been on creating a sustainable path forward, and that foundation is now largely in place,” Schachter said. “The goal from here is ensuring the right structure exists to protect what makes Spring Lake unique for years to come.”

Across Florida, golf communities face growing redevelopment pressure as land values rise and private ownership models become harder to sustain. Properties without operational stability are increasingly vulnerable to residential, industrial, or other non-golf uses that can permanently change surrounding communities. While SIGR’s stronger foundation reduces that risk, market forces still shape outcomes, making the search for the right long-term ownership structure a priority.

Today, Schachter continues to split his time between Tampa and Sebring, traveling regularly to oversee operations, engage with residents and local leadership, and advance the planning work required to ensure the property’s next chapter is the right one.

About Sebring International Golf Resort:

Sebring International Golf Resort is a golf and lifestyle property located within the Spring Lake community near Sebring, Florida. Spanning hundreds of acres, the resort serves as both a recreational destination and a central community asset. In addition to golf operations, the property contributes to Spring Lake’s identity, open green space, and long-term quality of life. Positioned at the intersection of recreation, land stewardship, and community planning, SIGR continues to play a significant role in shaping the future of the area.

Media Contact:

Joel Schachter

Joel@siresort.com



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