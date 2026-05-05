$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger—BNCC, KALV, KW, and LEG

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCQX: BNCC) related to its sale to OppFi, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, BNCCORP shareholders are expected to receive (i) $19.375 in cash and (ii) a number of shares of Class A common stock of OppFi equal to an exchange ratio of 1.90 shares of Class A common stock for each BNCCORP share.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/bnccorp-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) related to its sale to Chiesi Group. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, KalVista shareholders are expected to receive $27.00 per share in cash.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/kalvista-pharmaceuticals-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW) related to its sale to a consortium led by William McMorrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kennedy Wilson, and certain other senior executives of Kennedy-Wilson, together with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Kennedy-Wilson shareholders will receive $10.90 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for June 10, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) related to its sale to Somnigroup International Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Leggett & Platt shareholders will receive 0.1455 shares of Somnigroup common stock for each share of Leggett & Platt common stock.



Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/leggett-platt-incorporated/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341