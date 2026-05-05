New York, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemophilia Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

The hemophilia clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 55+ pipeline hemophilia drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Hemophilia Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for hemophilia across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the hemophilia domain.

Hemophilia Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s hemophilia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline hemophilia drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline hemophilia drugs. Key hemophilia companies, such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Suzhou Alphamab, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Be Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, Equilibra Bioscience, TiumBio, Metagenomi Therapeutics, Gritgen Therapeutics, Cabalettabio, Link Bio, GCBiopharma, Bayer, Jiangsu Gensciences lnc., Belief Biomed, Sernova, and others, are evaluating new hemophilia drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new hemophilia drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline hemophilia therapies, such as Denecimig, KN057, NXT007, BE-101, REGV131-LNP1265, SR604, TU7710, MGX 001, GS1191-0445, FVIII-CAART, LB02, MG1113A, BAY2599023, SS109, BBM H803, Haemophilia A allogenic cell therapy, and others, are in different phases of hemophilia clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of hemophilia clinical trials. Approximately 10+ hemophilia drugs are in the late and mid stages of development.

Notable MoAs in hemophilia clinical trials include FVIII mimetic, Immunomodulators, Anti-FIXa/FX, Factor IX replacement, Factor IX replacement, Activated protein C inhibition, Blood coagulation factor modulator, Factor VII replacement, and others.

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What is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia is a rare inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly due to a deficiency or absence of specific clotting factors, most commonly factor VIII (Hemophilia A) or factor IX (Hemophilia B). Because of this defect, individuals with hemophilia may experience prolonged bleeding after injuries, surgeries, or even spontaneous internal bleeding, particularly into joints and muscles. The condition is typically caused by genetic mutations on the X chromosome, which is why it predominantly affects males, while females are usually carriers. Severity can vary depending on the level of clotting factor present, ranging from mild cases with bleeding only after major trauma to severe forms characterized by frequent spontaneous bleeding episodes. Modern treatments, including clotting factor replacement therapies and newer gene therapies, have significantly improved disease management and quality of life for patients.





Find out more about hemophilia drug development @ Hemophilia Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Hemophilia Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Denecimig Novo Nordisk A/S Preregistration FVIII mimetic Subcutaneous KN057 Suzhou Alphamab III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous NXT007 Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. III Anti-FIXa/FX Subcutaneous BE-101 Be Biopharma I/II Factor IX replacement IV infusion REGV131-LNP1265 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Intellia Therapeutics I/II Factor IX replacement IV infusion SR604 Equilibra Bioscience I Activated protein C inhibition Subcutaneous TU7710 TiumBio I Blood coagulation factor modulator Intravenous MGX 001 Metagenomi Therapeutics Preclinical Factor VII replacement Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging hemophilia therapies @ Hemophilia Clinical Trials

According to Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the market is being driven by the growing uptake of advanced treatment options, particularly long-acting factor therapies and emerging gene therapies, which are helping patients manage the condition more effectively with fewer interventions. As these more convenient and potentially transformative therapies gain traction, they are steadily shaping growth in the hemophilia treatment landscape.

Recent Developments in Hemophilia Treatment Space

In March 2026 , Metagenomi Inc. provided an update on its MGX-001 program, announcing the successful completion of a pre-IND meeting and reaffirming its timeline to advance the global clinical program, with an IND submission planned for Q4 2026 and initiation of clinical trials in 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.

, provided an update on its program, announcing the successful completion of a pre-IND meeting and reaffirming its timeline to advance the global clinical program, with an IND submission planned for Q4 2026 and initiation of clinical trials in 2027, subject to regulatory clearance. In February 2026 , Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that the data from Part C of the Phase I/II NXTAGE study, the first clinical data evaluating NXT007 in people switching from emicizumab without a washout period, were presented at the 2026 European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) Congress held in Ireland.

, announced that the data from Part C of the Phase I/II NXTAGE study, the first clinical data evaluating NXT007 in people switching from emicizumab without a washout period, were presented at the 2026 European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) Congress held in Ireland. In November 2025, Metagenomi Inc. announced new preclinical data for its hemophilia A gene-editing therapy MGX-001 , demonstrating curative levels of factor VIII (FVIII) activity in non-human primates. The results support advancement of the program into clinical development. The company plans to conduct regulatory interactions and submit IND/CTA applications in 2026 to initiate first-in-human clinical trials.

announced new preclinical data for its hemophilia A gene-editing therapy , demonstrating curative levels of factor VIII (FVIII) activity in non-human primates. The results support advancement of the program into clinical development. The company plans to conduct regulatory interactions and submit IND/CTA applications in 2026 to initiate first-in-human clinical trials. In September 2025, Novo Nordisk A/S submitted a Biologics License Application to the US FDA seeking approval for Mim8 (denecimig) , an investigational subcutaneous prophylactic therapy for Hemophilia A with or without inhibitors. The application is supported by Phase III data showing a significant reduction in bleeding episodes, and the therapy is designed to offer flexible weekly to monthly dosing options.

submitted a Biologics License Application to the US FDA seeking approval for , an investigational subcutaneous prophylactic therapy for Hemophilia A with or without inhibitors. The application is supported by Phase III data showing a significant reduction in bleeding episodes, and the therapy is designed to offer flexible weekly to monthly dosing options. In July 2025 , Be Biopharma, Inc announced the first participant was treated with BE-101 in the BeCoMe-9 Phase I/II clinical trial designed to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of BE-101 in participants with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B.

, announced the first participant was treated with in the BeCoMe-9 Phase I/II clinical trial designed to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of BE-101 in participants with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B. In May 2024 , FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to SR604 for the routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults with severe hemophilia A and severe hemophilia B with or without inhibitors.

, FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to for the routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults with severe hemophilia A and severe hemophilia B with or without inhibitors. In December 2024, TiumBio announced the successful completion of its Phase Ia clinical trial of TU7710, a long-acting recombinant activated factor VII, along with positive Phase Ia results.

Scope of the Hemophilia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Hemophilia Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hemophilia Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Hemophilia Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Hemophilia Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Hemophilia Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : FVIII mimetic, Immunomodulators, Anti-FIXa/FX, Factor IX replacement, Factor IX replacement, Activated protein C inhibition, Blood coagulation factor modulator, Factor VII replacement, and others

: FVIII mimetic, Immunomodulators, Anti-FIXa/FX, Factor IX replacement, Factor IX replacement, Activated protein C inhibition, Blood coagulation factor modulator, Factor VII replacement, and others Key Hemophilia Companies : Novo Nordisk A/S, Suzhou Alphamab, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Be Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, Equilibra Bioscience, TiumBio, Metagenomi Therapeutics, Gritgen Therapeutics, Cabalettabio, Link Bio, GCBiopharma, Bayer, Jiangsu Gensciences lnc., Belief Biomed, Sernova and others

: Novo Nordisk A/S, Suzhou Alphamab, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Be Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, Equilibra Bioscience, TiumBio, Metagenomi Therapeutics, Gritgen Therapeutics, Cabalettabio, Link Bio, GCBiopharma, Bayer, Jiangsu Gensciences lnc., Belief Biomed, Sernova and others Key Hemophilia Pipeline Therapies: Denecimig, KN057, NXT007, BE-101, REGV131-LNP1265, SR604, TU7710, MGX 001, GS1191-0445, FVIII-CAART, LB02, MG1113A, BAY2599023, SS109, BBM H803, Haemophilia A allogenic cell therapy and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new hemophilia treatments, visit @ Hemophilia Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Hemophilia Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Hemophilia Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Hemophilia Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Hemophilia Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Hemophilia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Hemophilia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Hemophilia Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Hemophilia Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Hemophilia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Hemophilia Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Hemophilia Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the hemophilia cure research, reach out @ Medication for Hemophilia Treatment

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