MY TUMBLING BUMBLING WONDERFUL LIFE: A Humorous and Candid Memoir on Broken Family, Financial Struggles, and Making Dreams Come True in the Middle

Charleston, SC, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when many are finding life to be a long and melancholic trudge, more than ever books are needed that remind us laughter can be found amidst the lemons—and that it’s never too late to find a better future.

Author David Browning Abright has seen his share of trials and tribulations. Facing early and mid-career struggles, financial insecurity, and the loss of his first marriage, he understands deeply what it means to be in the middle of the mess. But life hasn’t been without its joys. Mid-life brought him a renewed sense of excitement and vitality with a second marriage, a beautiful blended family, and unprecedented career success that gave him the stability and peace he had always been searching for.

In My Tumbling Bumbling Wonderful Life, Abright shares his journey—in all of its charming, relatable moments, wayward misadventures, and choices that made or broke decades. With a warm and witty voice, Abright reminds us that life isn’t about being perfect—it’s about the journeys we take and the relationships we build along the way. Immensely readable, Abright will have you laughing out loud, then offering sage reflections that may help make sense out of your own path—or even steer you clear of the pitfalls he experienced.

This book is perfect for readers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s who have faced life’s ups and downs but have yet to find a steady, satisfying place in career or romance that they can call home. Whether you’re looking to laugh, commiserate, feel seen, or find hope that you can have your happy ending, too, My Tumbling Bumbling Wonderful Life is written with heartfelt compassion for readers just like you.

My Tumbling Bumbling Wonderful Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: David Browning Abright experienced a life full of twists and turns. From a promising childhood to a winding career path through civil engineering and a later position with Sears, he faced financial struggles, a divorce, and joy in raising two daughters. In his second marriage, David found the happiness and challenges of a blended family, along with a renewed outlook and career success. Now in his twilight years, David shares his experiences and insights with a growing audience, offering sage advice shaped by the ups and downs of a fulfilling journey.

Available for interviews: Author, David Browning Abright

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