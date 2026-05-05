Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit Returns to Questex’s StreamTV Show 2026 with Expanded Agenda and New Industry Case Studies

DENVER, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the streaming industry’s fastest-growing event today unveiled the 2026 agenda for Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit , returning to Denver for its second year June 16-19 with a bold, expanded program designed to map the forces reshaping the global media landscape.

Curated and led by Evan Shapiro—widely recognized as the “Cartographer of the Media Universe”—the Summit is an interactive, all-day experience that brings together executives, creators, platforms, and analysts to decode where the industry is headed next.

Taking place June 18, the Media Universe Summit will once again serve as a central gathering point for leaders navigating the convergence of streaming, technology, and consumer behavior—this year with deeper case studies, more candid conversations, and a sharper focus on what’s actually working.

“The media business isn’t just evolving—it’s reorganizing in real time around the Affinity Economy,” said Shapiro. “Rather than pine for the past, or stage group therapy around what isn’t working, this summit will focus fiercely on the future. The theme is ‘What’s working right now?’”

Shapiro will open the Summit with his Media Universe Town Hall Keynote, debuting new insights and examples from the “Affinity Economy,” then lead a live, community-driven conversation on the Fandom-First future.

From there, the agenda moves into a series of high-impact sessions, and several live case studies, reflecting the industry’s most urgent trends:

The New Model — What is the modern media model in a world where consumers are in charge and distribution is entirely decentralized? Featuring Allison Yazdian, CEO Uscreen, Daniel Lantsman, CEO Stapleview, Sam Pressman, CEO, Pressman Film, and Stephanie Meyer, Executive Vice President, LFP Broadcasting.

The Future of Animation — How do AI, social video, vertical content, and the rise of Fandom change the nature and creation of animation IP? This conversation will include brand new data and will be moderated by Fede Goldenberg, TV & Film Partnerships YouTube, with panelists Earnest Pettie, Trends Insights Lead, YouTube, John Attanasio CEO and Co-Founder, Toonstar, John Fitzpatrick Founder & President, Animation +, and Rob Denbleyker CEO, Explosm Entertainment.

The New KPI: How do we finally retire the vanity metrics of the past in favor of Key Passion Indices that redefine success through engagement, fandom, and community? Moderated by Fred Black, Research Director, Ampere, and featuring the panelists Mike Bloxham, Executive VP, Global Media, Entertainment & Games Co-Lead, Magid Subscriber Science, Michelle Gelman, Principal Product Manager, Amazon Ads, Shuchi Mathur, Head of Global Solutions Engineering, Gracenote a Nielsen Company, and Rameez Tase, Co-Founder & President, Antenna.

Media M&A Mania — Is the current tsunami of Media M&A a natural consolidation of a mature industry, or a dangerous cliff which Big Media is driving off, unfettered by regulatory constraints? Featuring Bryan Logan-Sher, Senior Editor, Business, Los Angeles Times and Dade Hayes, Business Editor, Deadline Hollywood.

The Summit also features a series of exclusive case studies and conversations that bring these themes to life, including:

A live case study from Dhar Mann Studios CEO Sean Atkins, with an inside look at a cross-platform storytelling empire.

A live case study with Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj detailing their new landmark Kids Content joint venture.

A live case study focused on how Whalar is industrializing the creator model.

PBS as a live case study for television transformation through omni-channel distribution.

A live recording of The Media Odyssey Podcast on the State of Kids Content - featuring Common Sense CCO, Jill Murphy along with the General Manager of Children’s Media at PBS, Sara DeWitt - which Shapiro will host for the first time with his own kid, Jamie Shapiro.





Throughout the day, Shapiro will guide the conversation—connecting themes, challenging assumptions, and pushing the industry toward clearer thinking and more actionable strategies.

Designed as an interactive experience rather than a traditional conference track, the Media Universe Summit emphasizes real dialogue, new data, and practical insight. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how to navigate disruption, identify opportunity, and position their businesses in a rapidly shifting ecosystem.

In addition to the Summit, participants are invited to the Outside Odyssey, an exclusive reception for the Media Universe community, extending conversations beyond the stage and into a more informal, high-value networking environment.

“Media doesn’t move in straight lines anymore,” Shapiro added. “It moves in ecosystems. If you want to understand where you fit—and where you can win—you need a map. That’s what this is.”

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Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry’s largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

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Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com