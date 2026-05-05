WeTrade Partners With World Vision Thailand to Build Brighter Futures for Children

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WeTrade has announced the launch of “Building Brighter Futures, Together”, a new initiative developed in collaboration with World Vision Foundation of Thailand. The programme is designed to support children in Thailand through a journey of learning, development, and care.

Created under WeCare by WeTrade, the company’s platform for community engagement beyond financial markets, the initiative reflects its commitment to creating meaningful impact and invest in our collective future.

Through this programme, children will receive support across key areas of development, guided by a structured approach and the expertise of World Vision Thailand. Rather than one-off contributions, the initiative focuses on consistency, ensuring progress is nurtured over time.

World Vision Thailand combines a global outlook with deep roots in local communities. This partnership reflects WeTrade’s commitment to ensuring support reaches where it is needed most, while leveraging World Vision’s strength in delivering community-level programmes.

For WeTrade, “Building Brighter Futures, Together” is more than a CSR collaboration. It reflects the belief that real impact is built through sustained effort, and that meaningful change comes from showing up consistently. It also reinforces the company’s broader direction of aligning growth with responsibility, where global reach is matched by a genuine commitment to the communities it serves.

Over the years, WeTrade’s broader social responsibility efforts have included disaster relief efforts, children’s welfare programmes, the construction of a school and support in underserved areas.



About WeTrade

Founded in 2015, WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. With robust client protection measures, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programmes, WeTrade is dedicated to making trading both successful and rewarding.



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