Metro Vancouver a Global Hub for Mining Activity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining is a key driver of economic activity in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, supporting more than 12,300 jobs and contributing over $3.5 billion in annual economic output, according to a new independent study released today by the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC).

“With 22 per cent of all mining related employment located in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, increasingly mining is to Vancouver what oil and gas is to Calgary,” said Michael Goehring, President and CEO of MABC. “We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to support long-term growth and prosperity, driven by the province’s critical minerals, precious metals, and steelmaking coal resources.”

“At a time when the provincial economy is struggling, it is imperative the BC government build on recent progress by making accelerated mine permitting the norm for all projects and a competitive advantage to attract investment,” he added.

MABC’s 2026 Mining and Metro Vancouver Economic Impact Study found that while most mining activity happens in Northern BC, the Interior and the Kootenays, it provides substantial economic benefits province-wide and offers strong potential for future growth as new mines are developed.

“The economic livelihood of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island are deeply connected to mining. The region accounts for 20 per cent of the mining sector’s total economic activity, despite not having any active operating mines,” said Goehring.

The region is a hub for nearly 1,000 mining and exploration companies with a market cap of $449 billion and a world-class talent pool of mining equipment and service suppliers, along with engineering, geoscience, legal, accounting, corporate functions, and transportation services.

“Mining has a small footprint with a large economic impact, making it a central pillar of British Columbia’s economy,” added Goehring. “The benefits are broadly distributed, supporting jobs, incomes, and public revenues across the province in major urban centres and local and First Nations communities.”

The study identifies 31 proposed mines and mine extension projects—including critical mineral, precious metal, and steelmaking coal mines—in advanced stages of development or considered likely to proceed. On average, each project involves approximately three years of construction followed by nearly two decades of operation.

About the Study

MABC engaged Mansfield Consulting Inc. to assess the economic impacts of BC’s 18 operating mines and two smelters in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island based on 2024 data. The study also examines the potential economic impact of future BC mines province-wide. The study can be found here.

About the Mining Association of British Columbia

MABC is the voice of British Columbia’s steelmaking coal, metal, and mineral producers, smelters, and advanced development companies. Our industry benefits all British Columbians and supports more than 50,000 jobs and nearly 4,000 small, medium, and Indigenous affiliated businesses in every corner of the province through an annual spend of $3.7 billion on goods and services. Our members’ products have among the lowest carbon footprints globally and are helping the world transition to a cleaner, low-carbon future; safely and responsibly.

For more information

Jayne Czarnocki

Director, Communications

Mining Association of British Columbia

Cell: 778-957-2597

Email: jczarnocki@mining.bc.ca