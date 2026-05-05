Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 8.0 Delivers New Capabilities to Help Organizations Modernize End-User Computing Infrastructure at Their Own Pace

PALM SPRINGS, CA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a leading automated end-user computing (EUC) platform for Windows Cloud solutions, today announced Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 8.0, enabling organizations to modernize their end-user computing infrastructure wherever they are in their Windows Cloud journey without being forced down a single path. The updated platform introduces:

New Windows 365 management capabilities that accelerate migration and increase visibility of the user experience.

The public preview of Nerdio Manager’s desktop orchestration and management capabilities for Azure Virtual Desktop Hybrid on Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP), allowing organizations to easily adopt Azure Virtual Desktop’s cloud service as an alternative to legacy VDI solutions and extending the control plane integration beyond Azure for the first time.

Several major new capabilities to simplify legacy VDI modernization planning, increase user experience and performance visibility across regions, reduce manual workflows, and eliminate management silos.

“At Nerdio, we believe we are in the middle of the Great Migration, the broad shift of organizations moving their end-user computing infrastructure from centralized, cloud-only models to more hybrid, edge, and on-premises architectures, and no two journeys look the same. Some organizations are standardizing on Windows 365, others are expanding with Azure Virtual Desktop, and many are navigating hybrid environments or modernization timelines that don't fit a single model. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 8.0 was built for that reality, giving enterprises the tools to embrace the latest Windows Cloud innovations at the rhythm and speed their businesses dictate," said Scott Manchester, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Nerdio. "This release further establishes Nerdio as the trusted resource to help organizations plan, deploy, optimize, and evolve their Microsoft EUC environments."

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 8.0’s new features represent a significant expansion into hybrid deployment models, global orchestration, DevOps alignment, and AI-driven operations. In addition to the Azure Virtual Desktop Hybrid on NCP public preview, other key capabilities include:

Simplified Nerdio Manager install : Version 8.0 introduces advanced Terraform support, enabling administrators to automate the Nerdio Manager installation with an infrastructure-as-code approach to deployment and provisioning. Modern DevOps teams can now use a scripted approach to help automate the installation and reduce manual configuration workflows.

: Version 8.0 introduces advanced Terraform support, enabling administrators to automate the Nerdio Manager installation with an infrastructure-as-code approach to deployment and provisioning. Modern DevOps teams can now use a scripted approach to help automate the installation and reduce manual configuration workflows. Assess Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop modernization readiness: Nerdio is making it easier than ever before to assess your existing VDI deployment for modernization. Nerdio Compass, available in private preview, can quickly assess infrastructure utilization, user assignments, licensing models, and policy configuration to help guide your migration planning to Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop.

Nerdio is making it easier than ever before to assess your existing VDI deployment for modernization. Nerdio Compass, available in private preview, can quickly assess infrastructure utilization, user assignments, licensing models, and policy configuration to help guide your migration planning to Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop. Rapidly scale Windows Cloud infrastructure : With Nerdio Manager’s new Global Pools capabilities, admins can deliver desktops across Azure regions and subscriptions from a single, unified pool. As demands for infrastructure increase in the AI era, Global Pools will make it easy to navigate any capacity constraints and simplify global deployments.

: With Nerdio Manager’s new Global Pools capabilities, admins can deliver desktops across Azure regions and subscriptions from a single, unified pool. As demands for infrastructure increase in the AI era, Global Pools will make it easy to navigate any capacity constraints and simplify global deployments. Simplified Microsoft Intune policy and script management : Designed to reduce policy management overhead, the new Intune Policy Studio in Nerdio Manager 8.0 streamlines and simplifies the management of Microsoft Intune policy creation, configuration, assignment management, and results visibility from a centralized console. It includes support for change management, versioning, backups, and restoration of scripts to known working versions—all with full auditing of change history.

: Designed to reduce policy management overhead, the new Intune Policy Studio in Nerdio Manager 8.0 streamlines and simplifies the management of Microsoft Intune policy creation, configuration, assignment management, and results visibility from a centralized console. It includes support for change management, versioning, backups, and restoration of scripts to known working versions—all with full auditing of change history. Expanded Windows Cloud and physical endpoint insights: Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 8.0 provides expanded visibility and reporting across Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and physical endpoint user experience and endpoint performance. The enhanced visibility improves monitoring and decision-making while reducing time spent troubleshooting.

"As organizations modernize their virtualization deployments, stepping-stone solutions are an important option for those with more complex migrations towards Windows 365 and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop,” said Tristan Scott, Partner Group Product Manager at Microsoft. “Azure Virtual Desktop Hybrid enables our customers to move at a pace that works for them, leaving IT in full control of when each session host will transition from on-premises to the Windows Cloud solution."

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 8.0 will be available for public preview in late May. To learn more about how it can help transform your virtualization deployments, go here.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With over 23,000 customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.