Iterate.ai Announces Strategic Alliance with NetApp to Deliver Turnkey Private AI for Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai, the leader in outcome-focused private AI, today announced a strategic alliance with NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, to deliver a powerful integrated offering for enterprise private AI deployments. By combining Iterate.ai’s Generate platform with NetApp AIPod™ Mini, customers will be able to access a turnkey, on-premises solution for automating complex business tasks in fully private environments. Initial applications target healthcare revenue recovery, State, Local and Education (SLED) business process improvements, and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs).

“This collaboration underscores NetApp’s commitment to bringing AI to our customers’ data by providing the flexibility to build custom solutions or leverage industry-leading solutions off-the-shelf,” said Syam Nair, Chief Product Officer of NetApp. “Enabling organizations to utilize NetApp’s trusted enterprise tools to architect their own AI foundations alongside innovative ISVs like Iterate.ai helps them make the path from data to AI intelligence seamless, secure, and scalable across the hybrid multi-cloud.”

“In the AI era, customers need flexibility, choice, and trusted infrastructure to move from experimentation to real business impact,” said Alvaro Celis, Chief Partner and Ecosystem Officer of NetApp. “Our collaboration with Iterate.ai to bring its Generate platform to NetApp AIPod Mini expands and strengthens our ecosystem, and gives customers more choice to build, deploy, and scale AI solutions the way that works best for their business.”

"Our partnership with NetApp represents a natural evolution of Iterate.ai's mission to deliver highly functional agentic AI in completely private environments," said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder of Iterate.ai. "Years of optimizing AI across everything from constrained edge devices to multi-GPU enterprise systems have given us a unique ability to package, deploy, and scale solutions efficiently. By combining Generate—our private agentic platform built for easy deployment, no-code workflow development, and efficient operation—with NetApp's trusted enterprise infrastructure, we're empowering organizations to unlock outcome-based AI solutions that deliver measurable ROI without compromising on privacy, governance, or control."

Generate is a fully local, privacy-first, highly scalable, and cost-effective private agentic AI platform that executes departmental- and industry-specific agents/workflows to deliver business outcomes, including:

flexible on-premises or private cloud LLM/SLM deployment

seamless integration with customer data sources, documents and applications

powerful, rapid, custom no-code agent/workflow creation and runtime environment

monitoring and governance models and agents with policy enforcement, audit trails, and cost controls

secure, enterprise-grade intelligence





Companies can begin with the market-focused preconfigured solutions and then expand to other applications using the rapid, no-code agent creation environment.

Healthcare

As payer denial rates rise and administrative staffing shortages persist, hospitals are losing millions in uncollected revenue. The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solution allows healthcare CFOs and Revenue Cycle leaders to deploy AI agents to autonomously audit claims, draft appeal letters, and verify insurance eligibility—directly inside their own data centers for zero-egress privacy and compliance.

State, Local and Education (SLED)

Preconfigured agents to assist and automate key SLED processes, including grant application and management, business license compliance, property tax assessment, permit and licensing processing, and revenue collection and delinquency reduction.

Third-Party Administrators

Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) are outsourced organizations that handle administrative services for insurance companies, self-insured employers, and retirement plans that process claims, manage benefits administration and enrollment, ensure regulatory compliance, and help employers design custom benefit plans. Generate by Iterate uses AI agents to automate these functions while also reducing the resources and time required to deliver these functions.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai delivers Generate, a complete private agentic AI platform built on years of deep expertise spanning embedded edge devices to multi-GPU enterprise infrastructure. Backed by granted patents and advanced innovations in retrieval-augmented generation, inference optimization, and agentic workflows, Generate helps enterprises deploy outcome-based AI solutions that are easy to use, efficient to operate, and simple to govern—delivering measurable ROI in fully private environments.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com / Clement | Peterson

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3deb9383-affb-4a2b-8187-93fe55293e23