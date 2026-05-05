Morgan & Morgan Commits to Aggressive Hiring Initiative to Scale National Presence

ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, has announced an aggressive nationwide expansion to bolster its litigation power by recruiting top attorney talent. With a hiring trajectory that anticipates hundreds of new attorneys joining the firm in 2026, Morgan & Morgan is not just growing in size—it is scaling its ability to take on the world's most powerful corporations.

The firm’s commitment to fight "For The People" is reflected in its year-over-year recruitment data. In 2025, the firm onboarded over 200 new attorneys, representing a significant 31% increase in annual attorney hiring volume. Looking ahead through 2026, the firm is maintaining this momentum with projected high-end growth targets of an additional 229 attorneys by year-end.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of our promise to our clients," said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. "Large corporations have unlimited funds that allow them to outlast an average person. That’s where we come in — we give a voice to the voiceless. Our commitment to recruit the most talented trial attorneys in the country ensures our clients always have the best team ready that can match the resources of the world’s most powerful companies.”

Morgan & Morgan remains steadfast in the mission that has defined the firm for over 35 years. To meet rising demand for consistent, top-tier legal representation, recruitment has become a top priority, with year-end projections targeting 850 new hires across all departments. This influx of talent is expected to push the firm’s total workforce past 7,000 professionals in 2026, solidifying Morgan & Morgan’s status as a powerhouse capable of handling the most complex litigation in the country.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com .