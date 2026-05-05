Kalmar expands its electric portfolio in the North American market with medium electric forklift

Las Vegas, NV, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalmar, a forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, introduced the Kalmar medium lithium-ion electric forklift to the North American market today at ACT Expo 2026, taking place May 4–7 in Las Vegas. The forklift is showcased in the Kalmar booth (#3252).

The Kalmar medium electric forklift offers lifting capacities from 9 to 18 tons and is designed for demanding material handling applications across industries including forestry, metals, logistics, and heavy industry. The equipment can be configured with a wide range of masts, forks, carriages and special attachments tailored to specific operational needs enabling it to handle diverse load types including lumber, steel coils and bulk materials.

The lithium-ion powered solution enables fast charging in approximately two hours and supports opportunity charging during operational downtime, helping to maximize uptime and operational efficiency.

The forklift is equipped with Kalmar’s Thermal Management System, which maintains optimal battery and system temperatures across a wide range of operating conditions, supporting consistent performance and battery life.

Safety and operator experience are central to the design. The forklift features responsive handling, strong visibility from the cabin and a low-noise electric driveline, helping to improve both on-site safety and working conditions. The ergonomically designed operator cabin further enhances comfort and control, supporting efficient operation across a range of indoor and outdoor environments.

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counterbalance, Kalmar: “Expanding our electric portfolio in North America is a key step in supporting our customers’ transition toward more sustainable operations. This medium electric forklift range combines the performance and versatility our customers expect with the benefits of zero-emission technology, making it well suited for a wide range of demanding industrial applications.”

Further information for the press:

Katie Kleinschnitz, Marketing Manager, North America, Kalmar, tel. +765 337 5430, katie.kleinschnitz@kalmarglobal.com

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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