Scayver Graphix Announces Release of "Shaped by Climate," A New Book by Alain Dorcelus Examining Climate’s Influence on Human Civilization

Miami, FLORIDA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scayver Graphix announced today the release of Shaped by Climate, a new book by founder Alain Dorcelus that examines how environmental conditions have influenced the rise, development, and behavior of civilizations throughout history. The book presents a cross-disciplinary perspective on the role of climate in shaping societal structures, cultural patterns, and long-term global outcomes, offering context for understanding present-day environmental and geopolitical challenges.

Introducing Shaped by Climate, a powerful look at how climate shaped civilization, influenced human behavior, and helped determine the rise, struggle, and direction of societies across history.

In Shaped by Climate, Dorcelus invites readers to look beyond the usual explanations of history and consider a deeper force at work. Rather than treating climate as a passive backdrop, the book argues that environmental conditions have played a powerful role in shaping how societies think, plan, survive, innovate, expand, and adapt over time.

From the demands of harsh winters to the realities of abundance in warmer regions, Shaped by Climate explores how different environments have helped shape different social patterns, cultural values, economic systems, and historical outcomes. The result is a bold and accessible perspective on civilization that connects geography, behavior, power, and progress in a way that challenges readers to rethink the story of human development.

“This book began with a question that stayed with me,” said Alain Dorcelus. “Why did some civilizations expand so aggressively, while others evolved around different priorities, values, and ways of life? The deeper I looked, the more I saw climate not as a side note in history, but as one of its most influential forces. Shaped by Climate is my attempt to explore that connection in a way that is thoughtful, clear, and relevant to the world we are living in today.”

More than a historical study, Shaped by Climate speaks directly to modern readers navigating a world increasingly shaped by environmental disruption, geopolitical tension, and questions about the future of global development. By connecting the past to the present, the book encourages readers to examine how climate has shaped civilization before and how it may continue to shape the path ahead.

Written for readers interested in history, society, human behavior, global inequality, and climate, the book asks timely and important questions. Why did certain societies become expansionist? Why did others develop different forms of resilience? What can the rise and fall of past civilizations teach us about the pressures facing our world now? And what does climate reveal about the systems we have built, inherited, and normalized?

Dorcelus brings a cross-disciplinary perspective to the subject. As the founder of Scayver Graphix and a builder of brands, platforms, and systems, his work has centered on understanding how ideas shape behavior and how long-term thinking influences outcomes. That same lens informs Shaped by Climate, which combines historical reflection with broader questions about civilization, adaptation, and the forces that continue to shape our world.

Shaped by Climate is now available on Amazon.

A thought-provoking book that explores how climate helped shape the course of civilization.

About Scayver Graphix

We are a cutting-edge agency that combines expertise and outstanding design to help your organization stand out from competitors. We are known for delivering effective solutions that drive tangible outcomes for companies of all sizes.

Press Inquiries

Scayver Graphix

info [at] alaindorcelus.com

https://alaindorcelus.com

https://scayvergraphix.com