Staten Island Law Firm Angiuli & Gentile LLP Garners Three 2026 Super Lawyers Honors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staten Island-based law firm Angiuli & Gentile, LLP has earned three selections across the 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

The Super Lawyers selection process is based on a combination of peer recognition and independent research, with a very limited number of attorneys in each practice area and geographic region ultimately selected each year. The Rising Stars list applies additional eligibility criteria, including age and years in practice, further narrowing the field.

Co-founders and managing partners Gary C. Angiuli and Annamarie G. Gentile were each named to the 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers list. Angiuli was recognized for his real estate law practice, marking his fourth consecutive year receiving the distinction (2023–2026). Gentile was selected for the second consecutive year for her work in elder law, with a focus on estate planning, long-term care planning, and asset protection.

Partner Stefanie L. DeMario-Germershausen was named to the 2026 New York Metro Rising Stars list, a designation limited to no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the region. DeMario-Germershausen leads the firm’s Estates, Trusts, Real Estate, and Medicaid departments, with a practice centered on estate planning, probate and estate administration, guardianship proceedings, and Medicaid planning.

Angiuli & Gentile, LLP serves clients across Staten Island and the New York metropolitan area in the areas of real estate, elder law, estate planning, and related matters.

About Angiuli & Gentile, LLP

Angiuli & Gentile, LLP is a trusted Staten Island law firm with more than three decades of experience helping clients navigate divorce, family law, personal injury, elder law, real estate, and business matters. Known for clear guidance and steady advocacy, the firm blends practical insight with personal attention, giving every client a strategic plan and a team that genuinely listens.