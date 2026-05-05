Kalmar Ottawa showcases T2 EV electric terminal tractor with Penske, first truck leasing company to deploy the T2 EV

Las Vegas, NV, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalmar Ottawa recently delivered a production T2 EV electric terminal tractor to Penske Truck Leasing, making it the first truck leasing company to integrate the next-generation T2 EV into its offerings. Penske will make the T2 EVs available for lease across North America beginning Q2 2026, giving its customers an opportunity to reduce diesel fuel use, improve air quality and support sustainability goals.

The companies will showcase the Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV terminal tractor at ACT Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, May 4–7, with vehicles on display in both the Kalmar booth (#3252) and Penske booth (#2437). The T2 EV will also be featured in the Ride & Drive, giving fleet operators a firsthand look at electric yard operations.

Kalmar has supplied Penske with terminal tractors for over 20 years. In late 2025, Penske took delivery of its first two T2 EVs following evaluation through Kalmar dealer Yard Truck Specialists in Pennsylvania.

The Kalmar T2 EV is developed entirely in-house and manufactured at Kalmar’s facility in Ottawa, Kansas. As Kalmar’s third-generation electric terminal tractor, the T2 EV delivers zero-emission performance without compromising uptime, durability or driver comfort.

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar: “We’re seeing customers turn to the T2 EV not just to meet sustainability targets or comply with local emissions rules, but because it’s simply a better operating experience. We’ve taken everything that made the diesel T2 a workhorse and made it cleaner, quieter, and even easier to drive. Expanding our longstanding relationship with Penske into electric demonstrates how the market is evolving.”

Paul Rosa, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Fleet Planning, Penske Truck Leasing: “The transition to electric yard operations has to make operational and financial sense. With Kalmar Ottawa, we’ve built a 20-year relationship based on equipment that performs in demanding environments. The T2 EV is delivering the performance standards we expect, along with measurable maintenance and operating benefits. Penske’s EV charging services team is able to support the charging needs and get customers rolling with the T2 EV.”

Further information for the press:

Katie Kleinschnitz, Marketing Manager, North America, Kalmar, tel. +765 337 5430, katie.kleinschnitz@kalmarglobal.com

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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