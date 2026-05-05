EquipmentShare Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Mo., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc. (Nasdaq: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, today announced it will report fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

The conference call will be available live via a webcast at ir.equipmentshare.com. Alternatively, the call will be accessible by dialing 585-542-9983 (local) or 833-461-5787 (toll-free). The meeting ID for both numbers is 564125798. A replay of the webcast will also be hosted on the EquipmentShare investor relations website.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (Nasdaq: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com.



Investor Inquiries:

Rhett Butler

ir@equipmentshare.com