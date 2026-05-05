Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Results on May 27, 2026

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 at approximately 6:00 A.M. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Mesa Laboratories Contacts

Siddhartha Kadia, President and CEO

John Sakys, Vice President and CFO

1-303-987-8000

For more information about Mesa Laboratories, please visit our website at www.mesalabs.com.