ModaXpress Marks 20 Years with Complete Brand Overhaul

Miami, FL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModaXpress, one of original butt lifting jeans brands and a pioneer of Colombian-style jeans in the U.S. market, today announced a comprehensive brand transformation to mark its 20th anniversary. The milestone encompasses a new visual identity, a ground-up e-commerce redesign on Shopify Plus platform, an expanded merchandise strategy built around seasonal drops and weekly new arrivals, and plans for an exclusive premium denim line to be manufactured exclusively in Colombia.

FROM A BACK ROOM TO A HOUSEHOLD NAME

ModaXpress launched in 2006 when a family of entrepreneurs spotted a gap no one else was filling. Colombian-style butt lift jeans, known across Latin America as levanta cola jeans and designed to sculpt, lift, and flatter real women's bodies, were a staple in Latina fashion but virtually impossible to find through mainstream U.S. retailers. With limited inventory, zero outside funding, and a makeshift showroom in the back of an existing store, the founders bet everything on a product they believed women would love once they tried it.

Demand was immediate. No campaigns. No celebrity endorsements. Just women telling other women. Fitting room by fitting room, ModaXpress grew through the most powerful force in retail: word of mouth.

Two decades later, the brand has become synonymous with accessible, flattering jeans for curvy women. Its proprietary fit engineering, including double-layer waistbands, curved back yoke seams, strategic tummy control compression zones, and high-stretch recovery denim, has set the standard for sculpting jeans, slimming jeans, and shapewear jeans in a category the company helped introduce to the American consumer.

WHAT THE REBRAND INCLUDES

New Visual Identity. An updated logo system, refined color palette anchored by the brand's signature bold pink, and a new typographic direction that balances high-impact confidence with contemporary sophistication. The design philosophy is evolution, not revolution: protecting twenty years of brand equity while signaling a new era.

Reimagined Shopping Experience. An entirely new Shopify Plus storefront, designed mobile-first to match how ModaXpress customers actually shop. Key features include enhanced product pages with integrated fit education, an intuitive sizing system informed by two decades of body data, and a streamlined checkout engineered to eliminate friction.

Expanded Merchandise and Seasonal Drops. Moving beyond static seasonal inventory, ModaXpress is launching a four-season campaign framework anchored by themed collections, weekly new arrivals, and a product cadence designed to keep the catalog fresh year-round.

ModaXpress has also expanded its retail footprint to Amazon, SHEIN, Walmart, and TikTok Shops, while continuing to anchor its core experience on modaxpress.com.

FROM THE LEADERSHIP

"Twenty years ago, this company started with a handful of jeans in the back of a retail store and a belief that every woman deserves to feel extraordinary in what she wears without paying a fortune for it. No investors. No business plan. Just a product we believed in and customers who showed up. Everything we are today exists because of them. We are celebrating 20 years by making the next 20 even better." - Zhanna Agranova Chief Operating Officer, ModaXpress

COMING SOON: PREMIUM DENIM, DESIGNED AND MADE IN COLOMBIA

ModaXpress is developing an exclusive premium denim collection to be designed and manufactured in Colombia, where generational textile artisans possess construction expertise that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world.

The collection will include a full range of Colombian butt lift jeans spanning multiple colors, washes, and fits, from high-rise sculpting silhouettes to relaxed everyday cuts. Engineered as both push up jeans and tummy control jeans in one, each style will feature the brand's proprietary construction: double-layer waistbands that eliminate gapping, X-stitch reinforced belt loops, silver rivet hardware, curved back yoke seams for natural lift, studded pocket detailing, and high-stretch recovery fabric that holds its shape all day.

This is original product developed from the ground up with Colombian manufacturers, not a private-label repackaging exercise. The goal is a line that separates ModaXpress from the flood of fast-fashion imitations that have diluted the category.

The premium collection will be available exclusively at modaxpress.com when it launches. Pricing, styles, and launch date will be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT MODAXPRESS

Founded in 2006 in South Florida, ModaXpress is a women's fashion brand specializing in butt lifting jeans, curvy jeans, tummy control jeans, and body-confident apparel for women of all shapes and sizes. The brand has served over one million customers worldwide since its inception and is recognized as a pioneer of Colombian jeans and butt lift jeans in the American market. ModaXpress combines twenty years of proprietary fit engineering with accessible pricing, delivering flattering jeans and sculpting jeans to customers across all channels. ModaXpress sells on modaxpress.com, Amazon, SHEIN, Walmart, and TikTok Shop.

Press Inquiries

Ashley Howser

press [at] modaxpress.com

https://modaxpressonline.com