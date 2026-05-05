Mother’s Day Jewelry Spending Hits $6.8 Billion as Cate & Chloe Announces Sitewide Sale

Phoenix, Arizona, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Retail Federation, jewelry ranks as the single highest-spending Mother’s Day gift category in 2025, with consumers projected to spend $6.8 billion on jewelry for the holiday. At the same time, 56 percent of gift buyers report that economic conditions are influencing how much they plan to spend this season, making accessible price points more relevant than ever.



Mother’s Day jewelry sales are now underway, including from Cate & Chloe. The brand has marked down its full jewelry collection through Mother’s Day, with the Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace available for as low as $14.99 online.

Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace

The sale arrives at a time when budget-conscious shoppers are actively seeking meaningful jewelry gifts without the high price tag.

The Melody necklace features an 18k white gold plating and a heart-shaped pendant designed to carry the word “Mom” — a design that aligns with one of the clearest jewelry trends of 2025. Industry observers note that minimalist, sentimental pieces with white gold finishes are among the most sought-after styles this Mother’s Day, with shoppers gravitating toward pieces that carry personal meaning without excess. The Melody necklace is versatile to everyday wear and special occasions alike.

Beyond the Melody necklace, the Cate & Chloe Mother’s Day jewelry sale extends across the brand’s full collection, giving shoppers access to a wider range of styles and price points through the holiday.

The sale comes at a notable moment for consumers. A 2025 survey by LendingTree found that 56 percent of Mother's Day gift buyers say inflation and the current economy are influencing how much they plan to spend this season. For shoppers navigating those pressures, a sitewide jewelry sale with a lead price point of $14.99 addresses the gap between wanting to give a meaningful gift and working within a tighter budget.

“Mother’s Day is one of the most important moments of the year for us as a brand,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “This sale is about making sure that anyone looking for a meaningful jewelry gift this season can find one — at a price that does not require a second thought.”

The Cate & Chloe Mother’s Day jewelry sale is available now online at Walmart through Mother’s Day. The Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace is available for as low as $14.99 while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040