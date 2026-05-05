Lupus Patients Continue to Navigate Delayed Diagnosis, High Disease Burden, and Complex Treatment Journeys, According to Spherix Global Insights

Exton, PA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from Spherix Global Insights’ Patient Voice Dynamix™: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) 2026 highlight a market still defined by high disease burden, fragmented care, and persistent barriers to durable treatment success. Based on a survey of 305 lupus patients fielded in March 2026, the research reveals that while awareness and use of advanced therapies have grown, most patients continue to cycle through treatments without achieving sustained disease control.

The data point to a fundamental disconnect between therapeutic innovation and real-world outcomes. Nearly six in ten patients report high disease activity over the past three months, and the majority continue to experience frequent flares, with many requiring hospitalization at least once in the past year. Quality of life is heavily impacted by fatigue and musculoskeletal symptoms, reinforcing the need for therapies that deliver meaningful, sustained symptom relief.

The patient journey into lupus care remains complex and often prolonged. While many patients ultimately receive a diagnosis within six months of engaging a physician, the path is frequently marked by misdiagnosis and uncertainty, with patients experiencing delays reporting an average of more than three incorrect diagnoses prior to confirmation. Delays are driven by ambiguous early symptoms, limited access to specialists, and cost concerns, highlighting an opportunity for earlier recognition and intervention strategies that could meaningfully alter disease trajectory.

Once diagnosed, patients enter a highly complex treatment ecosystem characterized by polypharmacy and multi-specialist care. On average, patients report taking nearly three prescription medications specifically for lupus, in addition to multiple over-the-counter therapies and medications for comorbid conditions. Care is typically coordinated across rheumatologists, primary care physicians, and a range of specialists—including dermatologists, nephrologists, and mental health providers—reflecting both the systemic nature of the disease and the burden placed on patients to navigate a fragmented healthcare experience.

Within this landscape, branded biologics—including Benlysta (GSK) and Saphnelo (AstraZeneca)—continue to perform well on key patient-reported measures such as symptom relief and ease of use. However, strong satisfaction does not consistently translate into long-term persistence. A notable share of patients indicate they are likely to discontinue therapy within the next three months, citing insufficient symptom improvement, side effects, and logistical or financial barriers. These findings underscore a critical challenge for manufacturers: maintaining patients on therapy may depend less on initial efficacy and more on delivering consistent, durable outcomes with manageable access and administration. At the same time, patient reluctance to remain on chronic therapy may create an opening for manufacturers developing approaches positioned around durable disease modification or “resetting” the immune system, provided these therapies can demonstrate meaningful, lasting benefit.

Treatment switching remains a defining feature of the lupus market. Roughly four in ten patients report having changed or added therapies due to inadequate disease control, side effects, or affordability concerns. This ongoing cycling persists despite the availability of advanced biologics, suggesting that current options are not fully addressing patient needs. At the same time, perceptions of off-label rituximab have improved since earlier waves of research, signaling increased openness to B-cell–targeting approaches and positioning next-generation therapies such as Gazyva (Genentech) for potential uptake as the market evolves.

Access and affordability pressures are emerging as equally important barriers to optimal care. More than half of patients report rising insurance costs over the past year, often leading to delayed or skipped doctor visits, laboratory tests, or medications. Out-of-pocket spending on lupus care has increased substantially, with many patients incurring medical debt as a result. These financial constraints are directly impacting treatment continuity and outcomes, reinforcing the importance of robust patient support and access strategies alongside clinical innovation.

At the same time, patients are actively seeking more information to guide their care decisions. Only a small minority report having all the information they need, with the vast majority expressing interest in better understanding treatment options, side-effect management, and lifestyle modifications. While physicians remain the most trusted source of information, patients increasingly rely on self-directed research and online communities, highlighting an opportunity for manufacturers to engage earlier in the patient journey with clear, accessible educational resources.

“The lupus market continues to evolve, but patient experience data make it clear that significant unmet need remains,” said Sawyer May, Director of Rheumatology at Spherix Global Insights. “Patients are navigating a complex and often burdensome treatment landscape, and success for future therapies will depend not only on efficacy, but also on simplifying care, improving access, and supporting patients throughout their journey.”

Looking ahead, the data suggests that the next wave of innovation in lupus will need to move beyond incremental improvements in disease control. While current biologics have expanded treatment options, persistent cycling and incomplete responses continue to leave many patients without durable relief. Emerging approaches—including advanced systemic therapies and cell-based modalities—are gaining relevance as both patients and physicians show increasing openness to novel mechanisms and approaches that may offer deeper, more sustained remission. In this evolving landscape, therapies that can meaningfully reduce disease burden while simplifying treatment and minimizing access barriers will be best positioned to redefine the standard of care.

About Patient Voice Dynamix™

Patient Voice Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service designed to capture patients lived experiences as they navigate diagnosis, treatment, and long-term disease management. By integrating quantitative surveys, qualitative interviews, and validated patient-reported outcome measures, the service provides a comprehensive view of the burden of illness and unmet need from the patient perspective.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

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