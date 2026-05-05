Freight Fraud Hits Record High in Q1 2026: Half of All Incidents Tied to Carriers With Clean Records

DALLAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight fraud reached an all-time high in Q1 2026, according to the Q1 2026 Freight Fraud Index Report released today by Highway , the leading Carrier Identity® platform in North America. Carriers holding legitimate Motor Carrier numbers and previously clean operating histories were responsible for roughly 50% of all theft incidents, a pattern that exposes the limits of traditional vetting. The data reveals four dominant fraud vectors in Q1: direct theft by rogue carriers, compromised inboxes, change-of-ownership schemes, and an accelerating wave of social engineering attacks.

The quarter was reshaped by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ’s (FMCSA) Interim Final Rule on non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses, which took effect March 16. Carriers facing license expiration or heightened enforcement scrutiny began treating loads as exit opportunities, contributing to multi-load theft runs by operators with established broker relationships and verified equipment histories. FreightWaves reports that approximately 40,000 drivers per year are expected to exit the market as credentials expire under the rule.

“Fraud has moved from rules to process,” said Michael Grace, vice president of customer risk management at Highway. “Just because you’ve run a thousand loads with a carrier doesn’t mean the next one is safe. There’s a level of risk that’s happening anytime you hire someone.”

Highway blocked 527,940 fraudulent inbound emails during Q1 2026, a 49.9% year-over-year increase. Change-of-ownership fraud surged 169.6%, with 399 ownership changes flagged across carrier profiles. The network intercepted 71,801 spoofed phone calls and recorded 2,256 reported instances of identity theft, up 89.6% year over year. Email-based fraud accounted for roughly 26% of all incidents; change-of-ownership activity, approximately 20%. Overdrive reports that proposed federal legislation would require motor carriers, brokers, and freight forwarders to notify the FMCSA of any ownership change within 30 days, and would phase out MC numbers entirely within five years, a direct response to the growing exploitation of ownership transfers as a fraud entry point.

Social engineering emerged as the fastest-growing threat vector in Q1. Bad actors impersonated Highway representatives by phone to request verification codes, targeted after-hours teams to extract load details, and spoofed reroute communications after legitimate pickups. Highway will never call a broker or carrier to request a verification code, ever. As Heavy Duty Trucking confirms, social engineering is now the primary entry point for cyber-enabled cargo theft, with criminal groups operating at the speed and structure of professional enterprises.

“In today’s freight environment, trust can be transferred with a signature and an MC number,” said Michael Caney, chief commercial officer at Highway. “Brokers can’t just verify companies anymore. They have to verify who is actually operating behind the authority.”

Top states for theft activity in Q1: California, New Jersey, Indiana, Maryland, Illinois, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Most frequently targeted commodities include meat and seafood, semi-precious metals, and electronics. International access attempts into broker networks reached 551, originating most frequently from India, Pakistan, and Serbia. As produce season drives freight volumes higher through Q2, theft activity remains concentrated in the same corridors and commodity types that will see increased movement.

The Q1 2026 Freight Fraud Index Report is available for download at highway.com .

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com .

Media Contact:

Jessica Ballew

Highway

jessica.ballew@gohighway.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b14f4501-27de-4b47-b2cb-3bc2d2bf4915