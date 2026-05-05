WattEV to deploy 370 Tesla Semis, launching largest electric-freight network connecting Northern and Central California

Backed by Port of Oakland partnership, WattEV deploys transport industry’s most cost-effective electric-freight program as foundation for nationwide expansion

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading provider of electric freight operations, today announced an award for 370 Tesla Semi Class 8 electric trucks, the largest single electric truck deployment in California. Delivery of the first 50 units is scheduled to start in 2026, with the full fleet operational by the end of 2027.

The award for the Tesla Semi positions WattEV at the center of the accelerating shift toward electrified freight transport. With the Tesla Semi now entering mass production and drawing strong reviews from fleet operators nationwide, WattEV’s vertically integrated model – combining vehicle deployment, megawatt-class charging infrastructure, and full-service leasing – offers a turn-key path for carriers without any capital risk.

Charging Infrastructure at Scale

More than 300 of the Tesla Semis will be deployed under a joint program with the Port of Oakland. Delivery of the first 50 Semis coincides with WattEV’s planned opening of truck-charging stations at the Port of Oakland and in Fresno, both equipped with Tesla’s Megawatt Charging System (MCS) chargers capable of providing 300 miles of range to a Semi in approximately 30 minutes, comparable to a conventional diesel fill-up. Additional depots are scheduled to open this year in Stockton along with Sacramento breaking ground in 2026.

These Northern and Central California stations extend WattEV’s existing network of six operational depots in Southern California located at the Port of Long Beach, San Bernardino, Gardena, Bakersfield (solar-powered), Vernon, and Oxnard. With 15 additional sites under active development, the company targets a gradual expansion to nationwide operation.

Foundation for Nationwide Electrified Freight

“We selected the Tesla Semi based on cost, performance and availability after issuing a public request for proposals,” Salim Youssefzadeh, WattEV’s CEO, announced at the annual ACT Expo industry trade show in Las Vegas.

“This deployment is a major step toward WattEV’s national expansion into long-haul electric transportation. We intend to be the operator that builds the infrastructure, the fleet, and the logistics platform for electrified freight delivery at scale,” Youssefzadeh said.

WattEV’s strategic thesis is that battery-electric drivetrains combined with lower energy costs will fundamentally restructure long-haul freight economics within this decade. By establishing charging corridors, fleet operations, and data-driven freight aggregation and routing, WattEV is building the operational backbone for electrified long-haul transport, positioning the company to capture value across the full freight stack as the industry scales nationally.

Diesel Cost Displacement and Total Cost of Ownership

“We expect diesel fuel costs will continue to be a decisive factor in fleet procurement decisions,” Youssefzadeh said. “Our electrified freight solutions allow us to deliver goods at better economics compared to diesel today, and as energy costs diverge further, the economic case only strengthens.”

In 2025, WattEV’s 75-truck fleet electrified freight movement across Southern California’s drayage and middle-mile sectors surpassed 7 million freight miles since inception, while honing a scalable operating model for broader geographic reach and nationwide expansion.

About WattEV

WattEV is accelerating the transition to electrified freight transport across the United States. By integrating advanced charging infrastructure, fleet operations, and data-driven logistics, WattEV enables trucking companies and fleet operators to electrify at scale. The company is also a provider of electrical equipment targeting a foothold in AI data centers using its Solid-State Transformer (SST) technology.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/486724c5-0edd-45d9-a799-1538132e73b3