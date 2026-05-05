Pacvue Becomes a Technology Partner for the Ads in ChatGPT Pilot, Announces Kepler as its Inaugural Agency Partner to Help Enterprise Brands Reach and Convert High-Intent Shoppers Directly within ChatGPT

SEATTLE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue, the leading AI-Powered Commerce Media OS, today announced it has become a technology partner for ads in ChatGPT, enabling brands and agencies to launch and scale high-performing ad campaigns in ChatGPT with the same control, automation, and measurement they rely on across retail media. Kepler is Pacvue's inaugural independent agency partner using Pacvue’s integration to activate ad campaigns in ChatGPT on behalf of over ten leading brands. The integration gives advertisers the ability to reach more customers at the point of decision making within ChatGPT, positioning Pacvue clients at the forefront of the conversational commerce revolution. This means brands can move faster, reduce manual work, and confidently invest in conversational AI as a measurable performance channel, not an experiment.

As conversational discovery grows, the path from discovery to purchase is becoming increasingly compressed, expanding commerce media beyond retail into social, search, and now conversational AI. ChatGPT is increasingly a place where shoppers explore options, compare choices, and work through decisions. Ads in ChatGPT are designed to help advertisers show up in these moments with useful, relevant, and timely messages built around the user experience. For brands accustomed to managing campaigns across retail media, social, and search, the emergence of AI-native advertising represents both an enormous opportunity and a new layer of complexity, one that Pacvue is uniquely equipped to solve.

Unlike point solutions or native-only interfaces, Pacvue’s integration brings the same enterprise controls that power over 12% of global retail media ad spend to ads in ChatGPT. Advertisers can now manage ChatGPT campaigns alongside Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, and 100+ other channels from a single mission control, eliminating channel fragmentation, reducing manual workflows, and unlocking more efficient, data-driven budget allocation across the entire commerce media mix.

“Conversational AI is the most significant new channel since the rise of retail media, and brands need more than a native UI to compete. They need the automation, control, and cross-channel attribution that drive real performance at scale,” said Melissa Burdick, President and Co-Founder of Pacvue. “By integrating ChatGPT into our Commerce Media OS, we’re giving brands the ability to activate on ChatGPT with the same rigor and intelligence they bring to every other channel in their portfolio. This is about turning ChatGPT into a measurable, scalable revenue-driving channel from day one.”

“We are thrilled to be the pilot ChatGPT ads agency partner for Pacvue, as this aligns perfectly with our mantra, the Future in Focus,” said Remy Stiles, Global CEO of Kepler. “Our clients jumped at the opportunity to be early movers on ChatGPT, gaining first hand experience in a new environment where so many shoppers are learning about brands and making buying decisions.”

Unlocking Enterprise-Grade Capabilities for ChatGPT Advertising

The Pacvue integration delivers a differentiated layer of intelligence and automation alongside ads in ChatGPT, purpose-built for enterprise brands and agencies:

Attribution & Measurement: Connect ChatGPT ad exposure to downstream commerce outcomes using Amazon Attribution and Pacvue’s proprietary measurement suite.

Connect ChatGPT ad exposure to downstream commerce outcomes using Amazon Attribution and Pacvue’s proprietary measurement suite. Unified Cross-Channel Management: Plan, launch, and manage ChatGPT campaigns alongside retail media, social, search, and CTV all from a single platform to enable holistic budget allocation and performance comparison.

Plan, launch, and manage ChatGPT campaigns alongside retail media, social, search, and CTV all from a single platform to enable holistic budget allocation and performance comparison. AI-Powered Insights & Reporting: Leverage Pacvue’s real-time analytics and AI-driven recommendations to understand how conversational AI ads perform relative to other channels, and optimize creative and targeting strategies accordingly.





By bringing ads in ChatGPT into the same operating environment as their commerce media in Pacvue, enterprise advertisers can extend a consistent, measurable approach into conversational AI, preserving the user experience that makes ChatGPT distinct while giving brands the opportunity to invest in conversational AI alongside the rest of their channel mix.

“The brands that win in conversational AI advertising will be the ones that invest in learning it with rigor from the start,” added Burdick. “Pacvue exists to give brands a unified operating system for every commerce media channel that matters. OpenAI is now one of those channels, and our clients will have a meaningful head start.”

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the only AI-Powered Commerce Media OS that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management, and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share, and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe—all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Pacvue is building the future of connected commerce with a global presence spanning Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., London, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Discover more at pacvue.com.

About Kepler

Kepler is a global marketing services firm built for a digital world. We help clients harness the immense power of AI, data, technology, and human understanding to transform their marketing, forge more personalized consumer connections, and achieve breakthrough business impact. Services include media planning and optimization, marketing systems design and integration, data-driven creative, and media in-housing. Founded in 2012, the company is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow kyu companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, Godfrey Dadich, and BEworks. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com and www.kyu.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea Suls

Pacvue

press@pacvue.com