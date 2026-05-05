RagePADs Expands Globally as Founder Maxim Harris Announces 2026 Innovation Plans

Congers, NY, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RagePADs, the shock-absorbing gaming and sports accessory brand, today announced its global expansion and 2026 growth initiatives following a breakout year of viral traction, international demand, and key product milestones.

The company confirmed it is now shipping internationally after initially launching in the United States, with products delivered to 46 U.S. states, 8 countries, and 3 continents. RagePADs has also surpassed 1,000 units sold, marking a significant milestone in its rapid transition from early-stage concept to emerging global consumer brand.

RagePADs offers a shock-absorbing pad designed for gamers and sports fans to manage frustration during competitive moments safely. The product helps protect surfaces, reduce noise, and minimize injury risk. Each unit features a durable, non-slip 8×8-inch surface and is available in multiple color options, including a sound-enhanced RagePAD Plus model.

“All five RagePAD color options are now in stock and shipping,” said Harris. “It’s exciting to see something that originally existed only in my head become something people around the world are actually using.”

Products are currently available through the company’s official website, www.ragepads.com, as well as TikTok Shop @RagePADs, where the brand continues to generate strong engagement following viral success.

Harris says affordability remains a major part of the company’s mission.

“I want RagePADs to be the kind of gift somebody can buy for a gamer for under $25,” Harris said. “There are so few cool gaming gifts out there that cost less than $50. I want RagePADs to be something families can buy as an affordable Christmas gift for a gamer, or something a kid could buy for a friend’s birthday.”

From Viral Attention to Global Demand

RagePADs has gained visibility through major creators and influencers including Jynxzi, MrWhosetheboss, TommyInnit, thatgrlTrish, and several voice actors connected to the Marvel Rivals video game. These features have helped expose the product to millions of gamers and fans worldwide.

Much of the company’s marketing growth is managed by Maxim’s older brother, Xavier Harris, who helps oversee sales and brand operations.

“Anybody creating content knows there can be negativity online,” said Xavier Harris. “But the overwhelming majority of people have been supportive, excited, and genuinely happy to see Maxim succeed.”

Thousands of comments across RagePADs content include customer praise, requests for restocks, custom color ideas, and stories from buyers eager to receive their orders.

Maxim also regularly interacts directly with customers, helping expedite orders for birthdays and assisting buyers with shipping options whenever possible.

A Product Built for Gamers and Sports Fans

RagePADs are purpose-built shock-absorbing pads engineered to handle slaps, taps, hammer fists, and other frustration-driven impacts that often happen during gaming or sports viewing.

The product helps protect desks, walls, and equipment while reducing noise and lowering the chance of injury.

Each RagePAD features a durable, non-slip 8×8-inch target surface and is available in both a standard version and a sound-enhanced RagePAD Plus model.

Keeping Pricing Fair While Expanding Worldwide

As international demand grows, RagePADs has begun early discussions with retail partners in multiple countries to improve accessibility and reduce shipping costs for customers abroad.

“Price is important to me,” Harris said. “I try to balance building a business, giving back to organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and making a product people can actually afford. A lot of gaming products have become expensive just because people will pay it. I don’t want RagePADs to be like that.”

Building a Business While Battling Cancer

While scaling his company, Harris continues treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis (www.stjude.com).

“It can get hectic right before and right after I fly to St. Jude making sure orders are shipped,” Harris said. “But I’m lucky my treatment currently allows me to be home most of the time and feel pretty good. That wasn’t always the case, and it’s not the case for thousands of other kids.”

That experience is exactly why giving back remains central to the RagePADs mission.

RagePADs donates at least 20% of all profits to St. Jude, with a live donation counter displayed on the company website.

In 2025, Harris donated more than $2,000 to St. Jude and additional charities supporting sick children, including Jack’s Teddy Bears Fundraiser.

In 2026, he expanded those efforts further with an additional donation of over $1,000 to Make-A-Wish.

“As a wish kid, I know how much Make-A-Wish means to me and other kids facing serious illness,” Harris said. “I wanted to help them reach more families like mine.”

Make-A-Wish fundraiser:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/makeawishhv_wishballhv-makeawishhv-worldwishmonth-activity-7453201048950906881-d45J

Innovation Pipeline for 2026

RagePADs is continuing to expand with new product developments expected in 2026, including:

RagePAD-integrated mousepad

Advanced mounting system expected in May 2026

Expanded customization options

Increased global product availability

Maxim and Xavier Harris also recently presented RagePADs at the Mercy University 2026 Student-preneur event, where they hosted by far the busiest table of the day, engaging with college students and New York City high school students interested in entrepreneurship.

Student-preneur event:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/robert-f-bohn-4133677_our-students-brilliance-ugcPost-7450754829964140544-KJfA

Looking Ahead

Maxim Harris says his 2026 goal is simple: grow RagePADs from a home-based startup into a globally recognized brand helping gamers and sports fans safely manage frustration.

“This started as a way to handle frustration and fill the void left when I couldn’t play baseball,” Harris said. “I thought it might catch on, but even I’ve been surprised by how fast it’s grown—and I’m not done yet. There’s a lot more in store for RagePADs.”

About RagePADs

RagePADs is a youth-founded consumer product company creating innovative gaming and sports accessories designed to safely channel frustration in competitive environments. Built on affordability, community engagement, and charitable giving, RagePADs continue expanding worldwide.

For more information, users can visit www.ragepads.com.





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