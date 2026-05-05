QUANTIFY Securities Successfully Completes M&A Restructuring and Industrial Upgrade

DENVER, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid its pursuit of industrial transformation and upgrading, continuous advancement of its internationalization strategy, and trading reforms, QUANTIFY Securities has invested $3.18 billion to acquire multiple AI companies. This move has enabled high-performance and large-scale upgrades in AI quantitative trading capabilities. The successful completion of this M&A restructuring has become one of the most notable transactions of 2026, offering strong reference value in deal structuring, risk management, and execution efficiency. With a corporate model centered on retail investors as the core driving force, the firm is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing players in the securities and financial services sector.

With the smooth completion of this restructuring, QUANTIFY Securities has officially entered a new stage of development. This strategic integration has not only optimized the company’s capital structure and business footprint but also delivered a comprehensive leap in technological capability, risk control systems, and client service ecosystem—marking a critical transformation from a traditional brokerage to an AI-driven intelligent securities firm.

Through deep industrial resource synergy, QUANTIFY has further strengthened its core competitiveness in AI quantitative trading, copy trading, and intelligent risk management, building a full-cycle closed-loop system covering strategy generation, execution tracking, and risk control. This upgrade represents not merely an expansion of scale, but a fundamental reshaping of underlying capabilities and industry positioning.

Looking ahead, QUANTIFY will leverage a more efficient technology architecture, more transparent strategy frameworks, and more robust risk controls to provide both individual investors and institutional clients with professional, systematic, and verifiable intelligent trading solutions—continuously advancing investment services toward data-driven, model-driven, and inclusive evolution.

This is not a simple acquisition—it is a foundational reconstruction.



Pain points of traditional brokerages:

Information asymmetry between retail and institutional investors



Highly emotion-driven trading decisions



High barriers to strategy development



Fragmented risk control systems



Core capability upgrades: Three engines fully enhanced



1. AI Quant Engine

Multi-model strategy generation

Data-driven signal identification

Continuous self-learning optimization



2. Intelligent Copy Trading System

Transparent and traceable strategies

Verifiable performance

Automated execution



3. Institutional-grade Risk Control Model

Real-time risk monitoring

Dynamic position management

Extreme market protection

To date, QUANTIFY has achieved five consecutive years of profit growth, with assets under management exceeding $50 billion. Under the leadership of Chief Strategist Matt Bashaw, the strategy has delivered an average quarterly return exceeding 400%, an eye-catching performance.

According to Matt Bashaw:



“Under our proprietary execution framework, our Retail Collective Capital Alliance successfully achieved the targeted 400% return in Phase One (Q1) this quarter. We are now preparing the Phase Two trading plan. To better fulfill QUANTIFY’s mission of empowering retail investors, Phase Two will continue to open participation slots. After capital verification, the collective trading program will commence. With the comprehensive strengthening of our three engines following this industrial upgrade, we expect Phase Two returns to surpass previous averages and potentially exceed 800%.”

What does QUANTIFY’s establishment and this M&A restructuring mean for investors?



It represents the first large-scale democratization of professional investment capabilities. Within the QUANTIFY ecosystem:



Retail investors → Upgraded from passive traders to systematic participants



Decision-making → Shifts from emotion-driven to data-driven



Copy trading → Evolves from blind following to rational selection



Risk control → Upgrades from reactive stop-loss to proactive protection



Investment is entering the era of “tool democratization.”

Contact Information

Company: Quantify Securities Investment Company

Contact Person: Mr. Hu

Website: https://warburgpincusgroup.mzgwb.com/

Email: hhh97879@gmail.com



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