Cleveland’s Inaugural Afterburn Music Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup for August 2026

Cleveland, OH, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Entertainment announced the full lineup for the inaugural Afterburn Music Festival, a two-day outdoor rock event taking place August 14–15, 2026, at Victory Park in North Ridgeville, Ohio. Featuring a mix of pop punk, alternative, hard rock, and metal, the festival brings together multi-generational acts for what is expected to be one of the region’s most anticipated summer music events.

Third Eye Blind and Skillet will headline the Afterburn Music Festival in Cleveland, Ohio.

Headlining Friday, August 14, are Third Eye Blind, known for hits including Semi-Charmed Life, Jumper, and Narcolepsy, alongside New Found Glory, the Florida pop-punk icons behind My Friends Over You and Hit or Miss.

Saturday, August 15, features Skillet, the multi-platinum rock powerhouse known for Monster, Feel Invincible, and Comatose, and Hoobastank, whose breakout single The Reason became one of the defining songs of the early 2000s.

The full line-up of artists performing across the two-day festival includes:

Friday, August 14

Third Eye Blind

New Found Glory

The Maine

Switchfoot

lovelytheband

Bayside

Heart Attack Man

Giveth

Saturday, August 15

Skillet

Hoobastank

Set It Off

Puddle of Mudd

Drowning Pool

Black Stone Cherry

Small Town Titans

Rusty

“The goal with Afterburn wasn’t to create just another festival—it was to build something that feels big without feeling out of reach,” said Joe Borkey, President of Victory Entertainment. “This is the kind of lineup you’d normally have to travel for. Now it’s happening right here in Northeast Ohio.”

Designed to appeal to fans across multiple eras of rock music, the Afterburn Music Festival blends legacy acts with modern favorites, offering a shared live experience for longtime fans and newer audiences alike. As demand for regional, drive-in festivals continues to grow, Afterburn provides an accessible alternative to destination events such as Lollapalooza and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.

Borkey added, “We curated a lineup of bands to resonate with fans across multiple generations. Whether you came of age on 90s alternative, grew up on pop-punk, or found your faith through rock music, the Afterburn will have a selection of artists performing just for you.”

The festival will feature two full-production stages, an immersive VIP area, and a wide selection of Northeast Ohio food trucks and vendors. Gates open at noon each day, with performances beginning at 12:30 p.m. The event is expected to draw thousands of attendees from across Ohio and the surrounding Midwest region.

Tickets are on sale now at theafterburnmusicfestival.com, with the first tier of general admission tickets priced at $89.65 for a single day, and $159.30 for both days of the festival. VIP options are also available. Early ticket tiers and VIP tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly.

Located just outside Cleveland, Victory Park, a 60+ acre sports and entertainment facility, offers a natural outdoor setting with ample on-site parking, providing convenient access for fans throughout Northeast Ohio.

Additional scheduling details and festival information will be announced in the coming weeks.

For tickets, artist information, and updates, visit theafterburnmusicfestival.com or follow The Afterburn Music Festival on social media. Media inquiries and press credential requests should be directed to BMA Media at jjrborkey@bmamedia.com. High-resolution media assets are available upon request.

ABOUT VICTORY ENTERTAINMENT

Victory Entertainment is a Northeast Ohio-based live entertainment company dedicated to producing high-quality music festivals and concert experiences that connect nationally recognized artists with regional audiences.

The Afterburn Ohio Music Festival logo

About The Afterburn Music Festival

The Afterburn Music Festival is a two-day outdoor rock event held August 14–15, 2026, at Victory Park in North Ridgeville, Ohio. Featuring headliners Third Eye Blind, New Found Glory, Skillet, and Hoobastank, the festival delivers a multi-genre lineup spanning pop punk, alternative, and hard rock. Tickets and information are available at theafterburnmusicfestival.com.

Press Inquiries

Jerrod Borkey Jr.

jjrborkey [at] bmamedia.com

4409754262

https://theafterburnmusicfestival.com/

4091 Erie Street, Willoughby, OH 44094