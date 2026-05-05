SBGA Expands Its Commitment to Small Business Growth Solutions and Community Support

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025/2026 year has been another successful venture thus far for the Small Business Growth Alliance ( SBGA ), which continues to elevate its small-business services while simultaneously providing valuable donations and impact to the local community. It should come as no surprise, seeing as these are two aspects that are pivotal to the SBGA ethos.

SBGA offers a wide array of services for small businesses, which they are constantly refining and updating to align with modern technology and business practices. These refined solutions have been designed specifically for small business owners to enable them to make the smartest growth decisions possible while navigating any potential hurdles or obstacles.

Current services include SBGA’s hardware platform, which helps businesses streamline business functions and monitor costs and revenue; its Electronic Payment Solutions , which assists in increasing business mobility and reaching more customers through online sales; and the immersive Payroll Services option, which enables small businesses to eliminate errors in tax filings and reduce overall payroll costs.

Other services SBGA offers to all clients include Web Management Solutions, Accounting Solutions, Shipping Solutions, and Capital Funding. These services offer a wide range of benefits, from maximizing search engine footprint and managing a brand’s online reputation to reducing accounting labor and gaining access to brokered freight shipping services. And as mentioned, SBGA is constantly staying abreast of new technologies and methods to enhance each one of its offered solutions.

The other side of the 2026 coin has witnessed SBGA making charitable donations to further bolster the local community. One such donation was a $10,000 offering to the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, an organization that has worked tirelessly since 1978 to support children and their families affected by cancer in the state of Nevada. That donation has helped Candelighters maintain and support its charitable services staff, who assist over 1,800 children annually.

The Small Business Growth Alliance also recently wrapped up its 2025 support for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Campaign. Through this venture, CASA was able to donate over 1,300 gifts to hundreds of children in foster care throughout the region. Although the 2025 campaign is over, SBGA will continue its annual assistance to CASA in 2026, helping to bolster their next gift drive.

Another recent donation saw SBGA supporting Three Square , Southern Nevada’s only food bank and its largest hunger relief organization. Food insecurity is a prominent issue in Nevada, with an estimated 482,000 residents affected annually. The donation from SBGA and the continued efforts of Three Square are pivotal in supporting those affected by poverty in Nevada, helping to combat food insecurity.

These donations are all part of SBGA’s larger mission to continue propping up charitable organizations throughout the United States. Over the decades, SBGA has donated upwards of $300,000 to local charities, including the Humane Society, the Local Boys & Girls Club, the Make-A-Wish Foundation®, and Doctors Without Borders. The rest of 2026 will see more of the same, with SBGA already mapping out which organizations it plans to contribute to next.

Those interested in learning more about the services SBGA offers can do so here . And those wishing to read up further on SBGA’s recent charitable donations can visit this link.

About Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA)

Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) is an organization founded by experienced small-business owners dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow with confidence. With nearly two decades of expertise, SBGA connects businesses with trusted partners and cost-effective solutions that streamline operations, reduce risk, and support long-term success.

Media Contact:

Cameron Mitchell

800-889-7242

PR.Comm@sbga.com