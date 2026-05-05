Clear Path Tax Help Expands Nationwide Services to Address Growing Tax Debt Crisis, Led by CEO Philip Giordano III

Los Angeles, CA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Path Tax Help, a national tax resolution firm, today announced the expansion of its services across the United States in response to a growing number of Americans facing IRS tax debt and increasing financial pressure.

As tax complexity continues to rise alongside inflation and the growth of gig economy income, more individuals are struggling to understand their tax obligations and resolve outstanding balances. Clear Path Tax Help is expanding its reach and resources to meet this demand and provide structured solutions for taxpayers seeking relief.

Philip Giordano III, President and CEO of Clear Path Tax Help, says the expansion is driven by what he describes as a widespread “tax clarity crisis” affecting millions of Americans.

“What we are seeing across the country is a lack of clarity around taxes that is leading to serious financial consequences,” said Giordano. “Many individuals do not fully understand what they owe or what options are available to them until penalties and stress begin to build. Our goal is to provide clear guidance and real solutions.”

The company’s expanded services focus on helping individuals resolve IRS tax debt through customized strategies that may include negotiating settlements, reducing penalties, and establishing manageable payment plans. In addition to resolution services, Clear Path Tax Help emphasizes education and proactive planning to help clients avoid future tax issues.

According to internal company data and industry trends, demand for tax resolution services has increased significantly in recent years. Factors contributing to this growth include inconsistent income streams, self-employment tax challenges, and a lack of accessible guidance for taxpayers navigating complex IRS processes.

Unlike traditional tax preparation services, which primarily focus on filing returns, Clear Path Tax Help specializes in resolving existing tax problems and advocating on behalf of clients dealing with the IRS.

“We are not just helping people file taxes. We are helping them regain control of their financial situation,” Giordano added. “This expansion allows us to reach more individuals who need support and give them a clear path forward.”

The company plans to continue investing in client support systems and educational resources as part of its nationwide growth strategy.

Individuals seeking assistance with IRS tax debt or tax resolution services can learn more by visiting https://clearpathtaxhelp.com.

Press Inquiries

Daniel Cueva

daniel [at] clearpathtaxhelp.com

(310)9541901

https://clearpathtaxhelp.com