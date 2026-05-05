Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

METTAWA, Ill., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.44 per share.

The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2026.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick’s business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” "anticipate," "project," "position," “intend,” “target,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to: the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including rising interest rates, and the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending; changes to trade policy and tariffs, including retaliatory tariffs; fiscal and monetary policy changes; adverse capital market conditions; changes in currency exchange rates; competitive pricing pressures; higher energy and fuel costs; managing our manufacturing footprint and operations; loss of key customers; international business risks, geopolitical tensions or conflicts, sanctions, embargoes, or other regulations; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties; supplier manufacturing constraints, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; adverse weather conditions, climate change events and other catastrophic event risks; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price; absorbing fixed costs in production; our ability to meet demand in a rapidly changing environment; public health emergencies or pandemics; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership and executing organizational and leadership changes; our ability to integrate acquisitions and the risk for associated disruption to our business; the risk that restructuring or strategic divestitures will not provide business benefits; our ability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions; maintaining effective distribution; dealer and customer ability to access adequate financing; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; risks related to the Freedom Boat Club franchise business model; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which have affected and could further affect manufacturing and business operations and could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal, environmental, and other regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; risks associated with joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; managing our share repurchases; and risks associated with certain divisive shareholder activist actions.

Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025 and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.