Kargo Announces Integration with ChatGPT, Unlocking Access to Emerging AI-Native Advertising Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, a leading adtech firm bringing art and science together to orchestrate creative, context, and commerce across premium surfaces, today announced an integration with ChatGPT, establishing Kargo as a technology partner within OpenAI’s emerging commercial ecosystem.

As AI becomes a primary layer for discovery and decision making, brands must show up seamlessly across both human and AI-mediated journeys. Kargo is extending its platform to help brands engage natively within AI-driven environments, applying the same creative, context, and performance intelligence that powers outcomes across CTV, the open web, social, and retail media, with a foundation built for increasingly agentic, AI-driven execution.

Kargo’s integration with ChatGPT opens the door to emerging AI-native advertising opportunities, giving brands new ways to connect with audiences within conversational and generative AI experiences as formats evolve. As these capabilities expand, Kargo’s agentic operating system will enable scalable creative generation, adaptive messaging, and optimization within these environments. Rolling out in phases, the integration creates a foundation for advertisers to test, learn, and activate as AI-driven experiences continue to take shape. The integration is already live with a wide range of advertisers, with more coming on board.

“As consumer behavior shifts toward AI-driven discovery and decision-making, brands need new ways to show up that feel native to these experiences,” said Michael Shaughnessy, Chief Operating Officer, Kargo. “We see AI as the next major surface, and our integration with ChatGPT ensures Kargo clients are not just participating in that shift, but helping define how brands show up with creative that drives real performance.”

Early Advantages for Advertisers

As a technology partner, Kargo will deliver several immediate benefits to brands:

Access to ads in ChatGPT and new AI-native formats as they are introduced

Performance insights and optimization to inform strategy and execution in emerging AI environments

Close collaboration helping shape how brands show up in next-generation interfaces





Solving the Creative Challenge of AI-Native Media

Advertising in conversational environments introduces a new requirement: creative that can adapt, localize, and scale dynamically. Kargo addresses this through Creative Science®, the intelligence layer that powers its platform and drives performance across surfaces. This includes:

Rapidly generating localized creative at scale

Using AI to create and test variations efficiently

Simplifying activation across managed and self-serve workflows





As AI platforms become an increasingly important part of the media landscape, Kargo’s integration with ChatGPT reinforces its role in helping define how brands show up and perform in what comes next.

About Kargo

Kargo is the creative performance solution reimagining modern media buying. We unify high-impact creative, intelligent targeting, and premium supply across CTV, social, retail media, and the open web — all in one platform. Powered by proprietary AI and built on 100% premium inventory, Kargo helps brands drive measurable full-funnel results while simplifying execution. From Creative Science® to intelligent automation, we deliver performance without compromise. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York, with offices across the US, APAC, and Europe.

Contact info:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com