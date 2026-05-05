Celebrate Industry Excellence – Nominations Open for 2026 Elevate Best of the Year Awards

HILLIARD, Ohio, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2026 Elevate Best of the Year Awards. These awards honor the individuals who go above and beyond in their roles to drive operational excellence, innovation, and industry advancement.

Nominations are open to Command Alkon systems users, partners, and industry peers who wish to recognize colleagues and professionals making a meaningful impact in their organizations and across the heavy building materials industry. Submissions will be accepted through September 9.

“The Elevate Awards are an opportunity to recognize the individuals who are pushing our industry forward every day,” said Karli Langner, Public Relations Manager at Command Alkon. “From the field to the office, from technology and innovation to community involvement, these nominees represent the very best of what our industry has to offer.”

Best of the Year Award winners are selected from peer nominations submitted across the industry. Winners will be notified ahead of the event, and announced during the Opening Keynote at the 2026 Elevate Conference in November.

Command Alkon invites nominations for the following 2026 Best of the Year categories:

Dispatcher of the Year

Plant Operator of the Year

Technical Services/QC Personnel of the Year

Sales Professional of the Year

Driver of the Year

Fleet Operations Champion of the Year

Back Office of the Year

IT Specialist of the Year

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Building Materials Industry

Everyday Hero

AI Innovator of the Year

Cloud Innovator of the Year

CALMS eLearner of the Year





To nominate an employee, colleague, or industry partner, fill out the nomination form here.

For more information about the Elevate Conference and awards program, visit www.commandalkon.com/elevate/.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, and aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com