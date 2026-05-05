Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether MKC, LEG, OGN, KW are Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC)’s merger with Unilever’s Foods business. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, McCormick shareholders will own 35.0% of the combined company. If you are a McCormick shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG)’s sale to Somnigroup International Inc. for 0.1455 shares of Somnigroup common stock for each share of Leggett & Platt common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Leggett & Platt shareholders will own approximately 9% of the combined company. If you are a Leggett & Platt shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)’s sale to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $14.00 per share. If you are an Organon shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW)’s sale to consortium led by William McMorrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kennedy-Wilson, and certain other senior executives of Kennedy-Wilson, together with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, for $10.90 per share in cash. If you are a Kennedy-Wilson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com