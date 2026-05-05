Stacy Garcia Named 2026 NEWH ICON of Industry, Honoring Three Decades of Innovation, Brand-Building, and Mentorship in Hospitality Design

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWH, Inc., The Hospitality Industry Network, today named Stacy Garcia of Lebatex, Inc. — founder of the global lifestyle brand Stacy Garcia, Inc. and a 30-year veteran of hospitality design — as the 2026 recipient of the ICON of Industry Award. The announcement was made this morning at the NEWH Women in Design Awards Breakfast at HD Expo, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The ICON of Industry Award is NEWH's highest honor, presented annually to a manufacturing leader whose career has shaped the products, partnerships, and standards that define hospitality design worldwide. To qualify, recipients must have a minimum of 30 years in the industry, hold an ownership or senior management position, demonstrate uniquely innovative contributions to product design or technology, and maintain a sustained record of philanthropic giving to the industry and broader community.

Garcia entered the hospitality industry in 1996 as a textile designer for Richloom Contract and went on to build a portfolio of global lifestyle brands, including her founding brand, Stacy Garcia, Inc. — establishing herself as a sought-after designer whose work blends aesthetics with functionality and continues to shape guest experiences worldwide. Named one of the Top 10 Voices in Hospitality Design and recognized on Designer Today's 2024 Power List of 50 Leading Designers and Design Firms, she has spent three decades setting benchmarks in hospitality product design while championing the entrepreneurs, designers, and emerging talent coming up behind her.

"Stacy Garcia represents exactly what the ICON of Industry award was created to honor," said Chris Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of NEWH, Inc. "Three decades of innovation. Multiple global brands built from the ground up. And a commitment to mentorship and giving back that has touched nearly every corner of our industry. Stacy hasn't just contributed to hospitality design — she has helped shape its future. We are proud to recognize her with this honor."

An NEWH member since 1997 and an International Board member serving as Martha's Mentors Executive Chair since 2023, Garcia has made mentorship and education central to her career. Her philanthropic commitments span People to People, The Valentine Project for children facing pediatric cancer and chronic illness, the Heifer Foundation, the Black Artists + Designers Guild, LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, and her local community through Temple Beth Sholom. Her work supporting the next generation of hospitality designers — through Martha's Mentors and her broader advocacy — embodies the spirit of an award designed to honor both legacy and the leaders investing in what comes next.

Garcia was nominated by Diana Dobin, the 2025 NEWH ICON of Industry recipient, whose nomination letter described Garcia as a visionary, game-changer, and trailblazer who "didn't just enter the world of design — she redefined it." Dobin's letter continued: "Stacy's three-decade-long career in hospitality design exemplifies innovation, leadership, and a steadfast commitment to impacting the lives of others. Her impact over the last 30 years has supported and enhanced NEWH, encouraged the industry through her design-focused entrepreneurship, improved lives, and made the world a better place with her huge heart and endless energy to give back."

In keeping with ICON tradition, a $7,500 NEWH scholarship will be awarded to an exemplary student in Garcia's honor, with the recipient selected by the NEWH Scholarship Committee. The scholarship recipient's travel and lodging to the Gold Key Gala in November will be covered by NEWH, Inc. Garcia's selection underscores the dual purpose of the ICON of Industry Award — to celebrate decades of leadership and to reinvest in the next generation of hospitality talent.

Garcia will be formally celebrated at the Gold Key Awards for Excellence in Hospitality Design Gala on November 9, 2026 in New York City, presented by Boutique Design magazine in conjunction with BD|NY. NEWH will produce a Tribute Journal featuring testimonials from industry colleagues, with net proceeds supporting the NEWH Scholarship Fund.

About NEWH, Inc.

NEWH, Inc. is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to scholarship, education, and business networking within the hospitality industry. NEWH has awarded over 10 million dollars in scholarships globally and continues to serve as a thought leader and connector between students, emerging professionals, and industry leaders. This rebrand and digital build signal the organization’s continued evolution as a modern, progressive network positioned for long-term growth.

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