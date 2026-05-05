BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – ESPR), Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE – SILA), Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LSTA), SkyWater Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq - SKYT)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – ESPR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Esperion will be acquired by funds managed by ARCHIMED for $3.16 per share in cash plus the right to participate in contingent milestone payments of up to $100 million in the aggregate tied to future net sales performance. The investigation concerns whether the Esperion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/esperion-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-espr/.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE – SILA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sila will be acquired by certain affiliates of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE - OWL) for $30.38 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sila Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sila-realty-trust-inc-nyse-sila/.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LSTA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lisata Therapeutics will be acquired by Kuva Labs, Inc. (“Kuva”) for $4.00 per share in cash plus two non-tradeable contingent value rights (CVRs), payable as follows: (1) $1.00 per share, in cash, within 12 months of the date on which rights to certepetide in the Greater China region revert to Lisata from Qilu Pharmaceutical; and (2) $1.00 per share, in cash, upon the filing of an NDA or similar registration document by Kuva for approval to commercialize certepetide in any indication in any jurisdiction. The investigation concerns whether the Lisata Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/lisata-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-lsta/.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq - SKYT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Skywater will be acquired by IonQ (NYSE - IONQ) for $35.00 per share in a cash-and-stock transaction, implying a total equity value of approximately $1.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SkyWater Technology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $36.27 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/skywater-technology-inc-nasdaq-skyt/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.