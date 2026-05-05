NewtekOne, Inc. Selected for Emerging Company Pavillion at the 2026 Sohn New York Investment Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) (“NewtekOne”) today announced its selection to participate in the inaugural Emerging Company Pavilion at the 2026 Sohn New York Investment Conference, taking place May 12 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Based on its market profile, growth trajectory, and alignment with investor interest in financial services platforms serving independent business owners across the United States, NewtekOne was selected as part of a curated group of only 10 emerging companies for participation in the Emerging Company Pavillion.

Now in its 31st year, the conference brings together leading investors, allocators, and operators for a full day of high-conviction ideas, all in support of pediatric cancer research through the Sohn Conference Foundation. The event is widely regarded as one of the most influential gatherings in the investment community, with a long history of surfacing differentiated ideas ahead of broader market consensus.

The Emerging Company Pavilion is a newly launched, curated showcase of select companies positioned directly outside the main theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center. With more than 1,000 attendees spanning institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and private investors, it represents a rare opportunity for emerging public companies to engage with a concentrated, high-quality investor audience in a single day.

“We are honored to have been selected to showcase NewtekOne in the inaugural Emerging Company Pavillion at the Sohn Conference. This is a unique opportunity to present NewtekOne’s story to a highly sophisticated investor audience,” said Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of NewtekOne. “The Sohn Conference has built a reputation for bringing together investors who don’t just interpret markets but influence them, and we’re excited to be part of the inaugural Pavilion.

“We look forward to sharing with investors why we believe there is tremendous value in the NewtekOne franchise, which we have developed over the course of almost three decades with the singular purpose of providing independent business owners a full menu of business and financial solutions that help them become more successful. The NewtekOne platform operates much differently and more efficiently than other publicly traded financial or bank holding companies. We do not believe that a comparable platform exists with NewtekOne’s breadth and depth. NewtekOne is a technology‑enabled financial holding company that leverages AI‑powered resources to operate more efficiently and serve customers more effectively, while enabling Newtek Bank to access advantageous deposit funding and provide customers with real‑time money movement capabilities.”

For more information about the conference, visit Sohn Conference Foundation.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: Banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.