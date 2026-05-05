Total Mortgage Services' Denise Peach Named Loan Officer of the Year by Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association

Milford, CT , May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Mortgage Services is proud to announce that loan originator Denise Peach has been named Loan Officer of the Year by the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA), the largest mortgage industry association in New England. The award was presented at the MMBA's annual Loan Officer of the Year Award Celebration, honoring professionals whose dedication, expertise, and impact set the standard for the industry across the state.

The recognition comes at a milestone moment: Peach has now held the title of #1 MassHousing Loan Originator in Massachusetts for six consecutive years — a streak that reflects not just volume, but a sustained commitment to helping underserved buyers navigate one of the most challenging housing markets in the country.

"This award reflects everything Denise brings to her clients and to this industry every single day," said a spokesperson for Total Mortgage Services. "She doesn't just close loans, she opens doors for families who thought homeownership was out of reach."



Total Mortgage Services

Her path into lending was not conventional. Denise Peach did not set out to become a loan officer, yet nearly three decades later, she has built a career defined by it. She began 28 years ago as a property manager while also working as a personal trainer. Eight years ago, she committed fully, opened her Leominster branch, and became a trusted expert in home loans in Massachusetts and a reliable mortgage lender in Leominster, MA.

As affordability pressures persist, Denise Peach has developed expertise in MassHousing loan programs in Massachusetts designed to reduce barriers for first-time buyers. The Down Payment Assistance program provides up to $30,000 in support across every city and town in the state. She stated, “The Down Payment Assistance program offers up to $30,000 across every city and town in the state, and those funds can often be layered with other programs, helping buyers reduce upfront costs and compete more effectively.”

Her approach is structured and direct. She guides clients through the eligibility process, reviewing credit profiles, closing documentation gaps, and preparing borrowers strategically. This approach results in a smoother experience and a higher likelihood of approval when working with a Massachusetts mortgage lender.

Client feedback reinforces her impact. One homebuyer shared, “They were knowledgeable, patient, and always available. The process was clear, efficient, and handled on time. I highly recommend them.”

Another added, “Denise is amazing and a pleasure to work with. She was always available, answered every call, and guided me through the process. Outstanding.”

These experiences explain why most first-time homebuyer in Massachusetts rely on her guidance. Her work is supported by The Peach Team, ensuring a white-glove experience from pre-approval through closing.

Industry recognition from the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association, founded in 1976, reflects the scale of this achievement. The organization represents over 225 corporate members and remains one of the most influential mortgage associations in the country. Its recognition places Denise Peach among the most respected professionals in New England.

Through Total Mortgage, Denise Peach continues to deliver solutions that address affordability challenges and guide buyers through complex financing decisions. Her six-year run as the state’s top MassHousing Loan Originator, reinforced by this award, solidifies her position as a trusted name in local lending.

This achievement reflects both individual performance and broader impact. It highlights a career built on accessibility, precision, and consistent results for borrowers pursuing Massachusetts home loans in a competitive market.

To learn how Denise Peach helps buyers secure homeownership, visit Total Mortgage Services at www.totalmortgage.com.

About Total Mortgage Services

Total Mortgage Services is a nationally licensed lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. Since 1997, the company has combined local expertise with modern lending systems to support borrowers through every stage of the mortgage process. As a trusted Massachusetts mortgage lender, the company provides structured financing solutions that expand access to responsible homeownership.

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Media Contact

Total Mortgage Services

Address: 185 Plains Road, Milford, CT 06461

Phone: (203) 231-8005

Website: www.totalmortgage.com

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