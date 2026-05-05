Next Modular Named Best Modular Home Manufacturer in the US for 2026 by The Architect's Diary

Goshen, IN, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Modular, a leader in the modular housing industry, has been recognized as the best modular home manufacturer in the United States for 2026 by The Architect's Diary. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to providing affordable, stylish, and sustainable housing solutions.

Known for its innovative approach to home building, Next Modular offers a diverse range of customizable design options that cater to various lifestyles. The company's focus on quality craftsmanship and sustainable practices has set a new standard in the modular home industry, making homeownership more accessible to individuals and families across the nation.

The Architect's Diary, a respected publication in the architectural community, conducted a comprehensive review of modular home manufacturers across the country. Next Modular's top ranking is a testament to its exceptional product offerings and customer satisfaction.

"This recognition from The Architect's Diary is a significant milestone for Next Modular," said Joel Comino, CEO of Next Modular. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. We are proud to lead the way in transforming the housing industry and making dream homes a reality for many."

Next Modular's success is attributed to its team of experts who are dedicated to revolutionizing the housing market. By prioritizing customer needs and integrating cutting-edge technology, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in modular home construction.

As the demand for sustainable and affordable housing grows, Next Modular remains at the forefront of the industry, offering solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations. The company's recognition by The Architect's Diary is a clear indication of its leadership and influence in the modular home sector.

For more information about Next Modular and its award-winning modular homes, visit their website or contact their team of experts to explore the possibilities of owning a customizable, sustainable home.

About Next Modular

Next Modular is a leading provider of affordable and stylish modular homes, committed to revolutionizing the housing industry. With a focus on customization, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, Next Modular offers a diverse range of design options to suit every lifestyle. Their team of experts is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their dream of homeownership through innovative and affordable housing solutions.

Press Inquiries

Joel Comino

info [at] nextmodular.com

574-213-9734

https://www.nextmodular.com/