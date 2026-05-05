Picacho Peak Dairy Queen Travel Center Announces Permanent Closure After Forty Years of Service

PICACHO, Ariz., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After serving the Picacho, Arizona community with ice cream and treats for 40 plus years, the Picacho Peak Dairy Queen Travel Center, located at 6543 Camino Adelante in Picacho, AZ, has announced it will be closing its doors permanently, effective May 31, 2026.

"We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and loyalty shown by our customers over the past 40 plus years," stated Valkyrie Musarra, Chief Operating Officer at Bowlin Travel Centers and of the Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center. "We want to thank the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) for their kind considerations, however ultimately we were unable to come to mutually agreeable terms that would allow us to continue as a tenant on this parcel of ASLD property going forward. This decision was difficult, but we are proud of the community hub we created and the smiles we’ve brought to so many faces. We want to thank our loyal staff—both past and present—for their dedication and hard work in making this location a special place."

Bowlin Travel Centers will announce in the coming weeks a new food offering at the Bowlin’s Picacho Peak Plaza, located next door to the closing Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center, that will deliver a high-quality product that our customers can taste.

Closure Details:

Final Day of Operation: May 31, 2026

Final Operating Hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

We encourage our loyal patrons to come in and share their favorite memories during our final days of operation.

About Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center: For 40 plus years, the Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center has served as a staple of Picacho, AZ, committed to providing quality treats and a welcoming environment for families, local sports teams, and the community. Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc. is a New Mexico based public company founded in 1912 and currently serving both New Mexico and Arizona travelers with southwestern hospitality.

For Further Information Contact:

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman and CEO

The Miller Group

Investor Relations Advisor for the Company

(602) 225-0505