SYOKAMI Prioritizes Family Safety with Innovative Sourdough Bread Knife and Foldable Magnetic Block Set

POMONA, CALIFORNIA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the bustling environment of the modern American household, the kitchen serves as the central hub of daily activity. As families navigate busy schedules, the need for a kitchen space that is not only highly functional but also impeccably organized and inherently safe has become paramount. Cluttered countertops and improperly stored sharp tools present significant daily hazards, particularly in homes with young children or active pets. Addressing these critical concerns, SYOKAMI has introduced its 2026 Knife Collection, designed to prioritize family safety and improve kitchen organization without compromising on professional-grade performance.

The modern consumer is increasingly aware that premium culinary tools require equally premium, safe storage solutions. Traditional knife storage methods often fall short, either consuming excessive workspace or failing to secure dangerous blades adequately. SYOKAMI's comprehensive approach to kitchen safety extends beyond just storage; it encompasses the ergonomic design of the knives themselves, ensuring secure handling during high-intensity cooking tasks. By integrating thoughtful safety features with exceptional cutting capabilities, SYOKAMI is providing families with the peace of mind they need to enjoy the cooking experience fully.

Child-Safe Storage Revolution: The Foldable Magnetic Block Set

SYOKAMI 7-Piece Foldable Magnetic Block Knife Set – Folds flat for safe drawer storage, keeping sharp blades out of reach of children.

The cornerstone of SYOKAMI's commitment to kitchen safety is the 7-Piece Foldable Magnetic Block Knife Set. Traditional, static wooden knife blocks have long been the standard, but they present several issues: they take up valuable counter real estate, their deep slots are difficult to clean and can harbor bacteria, and they leave knife handles easily accessible to curious children. SYOKAMI's innovative design represents a paradigm shift in how families organize their culinary tools.

This comprehensive set includes six purpose-built blades: a versatile 8-inch Chef Knife, a precision 7-inch Santoku Knife, a long 8-inch Slicing Knife, a serrated 8-inch Bread Knife, a nimble 6-inch Utility Knife, and a delicate 3.8-inch Paring Knife — all elegantly housed on an innovative, space-saving foldable magnetic block. The blades are crafted with a striking Damascus pattern and a traditional hammered (tsuchime) finish. This hammered finish is not merely aesthetic; it creates tiny air pockets between the blade and the food, minimizing food drag and preventing ingredients from adhering to the knife during rapid chopping or slicing.

The brilliance of this knife block set lies in its foldable, dual-sided magnetic architecture. Unlike conventional blocks, this magnetic stand can be folded completely flat. This unique feature allows the entire set to be conveniently and safely stored inside a standard kitchen drawer. By removing the knives from the countertop entirely, parents can keep incredibly sharp blades safely out of sight and out of reach of young children, drastically reducing the risk of accidental injuries.

Furthermore, when the block is in use, the heavy-duty magnets securely grip the blades, preventing them from slipping or falling. The open-face design of the magnetic block completely eliminates the hygiene concerns associated with traditional slots; it can be easily wiped clean, ensuring a sanitary environment for food preparation. Additionally, each knife features laser-engraved names on the stainless steel end cap, allowing users to instantly identify the correct tool without unsafely pulling multiple knives from the block.

Secure Handling for Heavy Tasks: The Butcher Set

SYOKAMI 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set – Full tang, triple-riveted construction with Wenge wood handles and gear teeth grip for secure handling.

Safety in the kitchen is not just about storage; it is equally about how a tool performs in the hand, especially during demanding tasks. Preparing large cuts of meat, breaking through cartilage, or dealing with slippery, oily ingredients requires tools that offer unwavering stability and a secure grip. The SYOKAMI 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set is engineered with these specific safety requirements in mind.

Each knife in this comprehensive butcher knife set — which includes a Meat Cleaver Chef Knife, a Breaking Knife, and a Curved Boning Knife — features a robust, full tang, triple-riveted construction. The blade extends entirely through the handle, ensuring it will never separate under heavy pressure, a critical safety feature when applying force to tough cuts of meat. The Meat Cleaver Chef Knife features a thoughtfully engineered 1-inch thick handle design, perfectly balancing the blade’s significant weight and allowing users to chop through tough cuts and dense cartilage with confidence. The Breaking Knife, functioning effectively as a carving knife for large cuts, boasts an aggressively curved blade designed to slice through primal cuts of flesh and navigate cartilage with minimal resistance. The Curved Boning Knife delivers an engineered flex for precise deboning, allowing the user to navigate around complex bone structures and separate meat from bone without tearing the flesh.

The handles are crafted from visually striking Wenge wood and incorporate a unique, highly functional gear teeth design along the grip. This thoughtful engineering provides double protection against slipping, ensuring that the user maintains a firm, confident hold even when their hands are wet or greasy. All three blades are forged from premium German high-carbon steel, achieving a 56+ Rockwell hardness rating (HRC) for superior edge retention and durability.

Safe and Consistent Slicing: The Bread Knife

SYOKAMI 2026 Upgrade Bread Knife – True bow-design with 420J2 surgical-grade stainless steel and four built-in thickness scale markings (1/4”, 1/2”, 3/4”, 1”).

Slicing crusty artisanal bread often leads to slipping blades and uneven cuts, posing a risk to the user’s hands. The SYOKAMI 2026 Upgrade Bread Knife addresses this hazard with its pioneering true bow-design. Crafted from surgical-grade 420J2 stainless steel — the exact high-grade material utilized in the manufacturing of surgical blades — the knife glides through tough crusts without requiring excessive, dangerous force. The cutting edge extends exactly 0.5mm below the main frame, a critical design choice that, combined with an ergonomically designed offset handle, provides full knuckle clearance above the cutting board and consistent control over every slice.

The safety of this bread slicer for homemade bread is further enhanced by its construction. The frame is made of 100% food-grade stainless steel, entirely eliminating the risk of chipping, flaking, or bacterial buildup associated with traditional painted wooden frames. The bow design guarantees clean, complete slices all the way through to the cutting board, completely eliminating the common issue of torn or uncut bottom crusts.

To ensure safety when the knife is not in use, it comes complete with a custom-fitted protective blade cover. This cover allows for secure, worry-free storage in any kitchen drawer, protecting both the blade’s edge and the hands of anyone reaching into the drawer. The bow frame also includes four precise, built-in thickness scale markings (1/4”, 1/2”, 3/4”, 1”), allowing users to achieve uniform slices consistently and removing the guesswork from the slicing process.

About SYOKAMI

SYOKAMI is committed to providing high-quality, Japanese-style kitchen knives that blend centuries of traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation. By focusing on specific, real-world culinary scenarios and the actual pain points of home cooks, SYOKAMI ensures that every chef has a purpose-built tool suited to the task at hand. This commitment to quality enhances the efficiency of the cooking process and prioritizes the safety and organization of the modern family kitchen. For more information, visit www.syokami.com

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Contact Name: Jack Li

Email: pr@syokami.com

Website: www.syokami.com

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